Breezy and Warmer

Monday features a rather cool start, followed by a quick warmup. Expect some sun, lots of clouds, and a brisk breeze, especially in the East Coast metro area and the Keys. A stray shower is possible in the East Coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through at least Tuesday evening. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will bring a milder start and mostly cloudy skies. The east coast metro area and the Keys will be breezy again, and the Gulf Coast can expect a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun and some clouds at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and the upper 70s in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area and the Keys will be partly sunny and on the breezy side. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.