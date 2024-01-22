Home Weather Breezy and Warmer

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday features a rather cool start, followed by a quick warmup.  Expect some sun, lots of clouds, and a brisk breeze, especially in the East Coast metro area and the Keys.  A stray shower is possible in the East Coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through at least Tuesday evening.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will bring a milder start and mostly cloudy skies.  The east coast metro area and the Keys will be breezy again, and the Gulf Coast can expect a gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see good sun and some clouds at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a gusty breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and the upper 70s in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds along the Gulf Coast, while the east coast metro area and the Keys will be partly sunny and on the breezy side.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

