Breezy and Rainy Wednesday

Wednesday features breezy conditions, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers throughout the day. Evening showers are also likely in the East Coast metro area and much of the Keys. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Thursday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will feature windy conditions, lots of clouds, and periods of showers. The East Coast metro area can expect the showers to last into the evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Friday will be windy with mostly cloudy skies and lots of showers — and not enough sun to really warm us up. Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will be another windy and cloudy day. Look for periods of showers, especially in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for yet another windy day with a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s.