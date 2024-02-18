Breezy and Rainy Sunday

Sunday features breezy conditions and lots of showers. Expect heavy rain at times, as well as some localized flooding. At least a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is expected at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while temperatures along the Gulf Coast will top out in the low 70s.

President’s Day will begin with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Look for clouds, lingering showers, and some sun. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday morning will be quite chilly, with lows mostly in the low 50s. The day will be sunny but with a cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Wednesday will feature another chilly morning, followed by sunny skies and a cool breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for yet another chilly start. Then look for lots of sun and the start of a warming trend. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.