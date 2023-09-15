Bob’s Big Boy Serves Up The First Double Cheeseburger In 1937

One of America’s favorites, National Double Cheeseburger Day recognizes a food icon savored across the United States.
- 1904 – The St. Louis World’s Fair popularizes the hamburger nationwide.
- 1921 – White Castle opened and they sold 5-cent square hamburgers that are now known as sliders.
- 1926 – Lionel Sternberger created a cheeseburger in Pasadena, California. While working at his father’s sandwich shop, The Rite Spot, he saw a sizzling piece of hamburger that just needed that one extra thing. So he decided to slap a slice of American cheese on it to see what comes out of it. Technically it was a cheese hamburger, not a plain cheeseburger, but that’s how cheese found its way into our burgers.
- 1937 – Bob’s Big Boy serves up the first double cheeseburger.
- 1948 – It was In-N-Out that really helped popularize the double cheeseburger after launching their “double-double” in 1948.
- 1955 – On April 15, 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first McDonald’s restaurant east of the Mississippi River. It was located in Des Plaines, Illinois.
- Between 1971 and 1985, Mayor McCheese was the mayor of McDonaldland.
- 1982 – The world’s biggest burger is made weighing close to 3,600 pounds
- 2017 – Mallie’s Sports Bar creates one of the largest cheeseburgers weighing almost 1800 pounds.
- Approximately 70% of Americans prefer American cheese on their cheeseburger.
- Americans consume over 50 billion hamburgers or cheeseburgers annually.
- Many cities in the U.S. such as Denver, New Haven, and Pasadena claim to have invented the cheeseburger.
- Jimmy Buffett’s song “Cheeseburger in Paradise” was inspired due to his craving for a cheeseburger on a rocky boat trip.
- Goat cheese brightens a burger every time. But if you’re looking for a crispness, too, add some creamy coleslaw instead. Another option in this category is the reliable tartar sauce.
- If you like to bring the heat, you can look to your cheeses. Pepperjack is a mild way of adding some spice. However, if you prefer to test the limits, fresh sliced jalapenos or habaneros will also do the trick.
- It is most likely that the hamburger sandwich first appeared in the 19th or early 20th centuries, but there is much controversy over its origin. Over the years, the hamburger has become a culinary icon in the United States.
