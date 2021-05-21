The price of Bitcoin has plunged in the last week – down a whopping third or so over that time. But it’s not just the world’s largest cryptocurrency that’s being hammered. Ethereum fell sharply, down about 24 percent in just the past 24 hours, while the meme-based currency Dogecoin is down a similar amount.

The recent sell-off in digital currency markets follows on the heels of China’s decision to put further controls around cryptocurrencies. A Reuters report says that China has now banned financial institutions and payments companies from providing crypto-related services.

That seems to have rattled crypto markets, which had already been shaky in recent weeks. With crypto markets largely in free fall, what should virtual currency investors and traders be doing in the face of extreme volatility to manage risk?

5 things to do as cryptocurrencies plummet

Scared by the plunge or thrilled at the prospect of buying in cheaper? Either way, here are five things that you need to do right now.

1. Stay calm

Whether you decide to sell your cryptocurrency or see this dip as an opportunity to buy more, you need to act with a cool head. Making emotional decisions, especially when trading, rarely results in anything good happening. So before you rush into the market in a panic, you’ll want to reflect on why you’re trading crypto in the first place.

Are you investing because you believe in the long-term opportunity?

Or are you here to make a quick buck on short-term trading?

The answer to these questions can help guide you to the proper decision. In either case, you’ll want to act in accordance with your own goals. In other words, if you believe in the long-term opportunity, think with that mindset. If you’re here for a quick trade, think with that mindset.

2. Assess the situation

Is there news driving the trading price of Bitcoin and other cryptos? It’s possible that there’s fundamental news that’s shifted the market’s sentiment and it’s not just price action driving sentiment. In the latest plunge, it seems like actual developments may be hurting prices.

China’s new move to ban financial institutions from providing crypto-related services is a further clampdown, since the country had already banned crypto exchanges in 2017, though it hadn’t prohibited individuals from owning cryptocurrencies. So the latest move seems like a further significant blow to the burgeoning market, which had been enjoying significant capital inflows.

3. Remember that volatility is the name of the game

Cryptocurrency is volatile by nature. Because it generates no cash flow, traders have to rely on changes in sentiment to drive the price. That means the market can swing between rabid optimism, as it did in early 2021, to pessimistic despair, as it has in the last couple of weeks. The recent furor around the Coinbase IPO also helped drive positive sentiment to crypto.

So when you have an asset that’s driven by sentiment, you have to realize that the emotions of traders propel the market. That’s true in the case of stocks, too, but they also may have a real stream of growing cash flows from their issuing company to accelerate them higher.