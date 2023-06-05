Back to Typical Rainy Season Weather

Monday features a return to typical June weather, with mostly sunny skies in the morning and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches on Monday. Minor flooding near high tides will also be likely at spots along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring good sun, some clouds, and a few showers and storms in the morning. Some storms will develop in the mid-afternoon and stick around into the evening hours. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of clouds, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast and the Keys will see a mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon storms in spots. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s elsewhere in South Florida.

Thursday will see periods of showers and a few storms on a warm and gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers along the Gulf Coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s again.

Since we’re finished with Arlene, the tropical Atlantic is quiet now.