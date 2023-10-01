At different times, 90% of hair is growing, while the other 10% is resting.

At Different Times, 90% Of Hair Is Growing, While The Other 10%...

On October 1st, National Hair Day gives the nod to all the styles, products, tools, and people who keep our hair healthy and looking its best.

10th Century BC – ​In Ancient Egypt, people use hair gel made from a fatty substance to style their hair!

5500 BC – researchers think the comb was used by ancient Egyptians

1600 – When Queen Elizabeth flaunts this hairstyle, it quickly becomes a fashion trend. Women even pluck their hairlines and eyebrows like Her Majesty!

mid-1700s – the first person declared a ‘professional’ hairdresser in Europe was Legros de Rumigny who worked for the French court. In fact, he wrote a book on hairdressing that included pictures of the unique hairstyles that he had designed. The book was called Art de la Coiffure des Dames, which can be translated to The Art of Hairstyles for Ladies.

1777 – The hairbrush is created at the Kent Hairbrush Company in Hertfordshire, England.

1920 – With women winning the right to vote, time for a more liberating hairstyle: the short bob.

1930 – like Rita Hayworth, visit salons to get perm treatments.

2000s – ​Sun-kissed beachy waves are the popular look and women have several hair tools and products to create them at home or at a salon

Curly Hair . Many people say that curly hair should never be brushed, but if it’s necessary for detangling, then use a special cushion brush that has nylon bristles to keep the curls from getting frizzy and knotted.

. Many people say that curly hair should never be brushed, but if it’s necessary for detangling, then use a special cushion brush that has nylon bristles to keep the curls from getting frizzy and knotted. Frizzy Hair. This is a complicated hair type and the best type of hair brush will tame that frizz and keep it in place. Try using a hairbrush that has bristles made of boar. The natural bristles help to distribute the hair oils more evenly throughout the hair.

This is a complicated hair type and the best type of hair brush will tame that frizz and keep it in place. Try using a hairbrush that has bristles made of boar. The natural bristles help to distribute the hair oils more evenly throughout the hair. Blow-Dry Brushes. People who blow dry their hair on a regular basis need special tools to keep their hair happy and healthy. The best type for blow drying are brushes that are made from ceramic and have ionic properties that repel water to shorten the drying time and keep the hair from getting overly damaged.

People who blow dry their hair on a regular basis need special tools to keep their hair happy and healthy. The best type for blow drying are brushes that are made from ceramic and have ionic properties that repel water to shorten the drying time and keep the hair from getting overly damaged. Teasing Brush. Looking for more volume? A special boar’s hair and nylon teaching brush gets close to the scalp to get that hair high. Choose one that has a pointed handle which can be used for creating parts or separating strands of hair.

Looking for more volume? A special boar’s hair and nylon teaching brush gets close to the scalp to get that hair high. Choose one that has a pointed handle which can be used for creating parts or separating strands of hair. ​Surprising as it may sound, America has the largest population of redheads! Between 2-6% of the country’s population consists of redheads.

The highest concentration of redheads is in Scotland (13%), followed by Ireland (10%).

​Keito, a Japanese teen, holds the record for having the longest hair (155.5 centimeters) of a teenager. She has never cut her hair in her life!

Unmarried Fulani women of West Africa dress their hair with small amber beads and coins — while married women wear large amber ornaments.

People always freak out when they see a few strands on their brush. The fact is, a person can ​shed between 40 and 150 strands of hair a day!

Cleopatra washed her hair with donkey’s milk!

Researchers believe redheads are more sensitive to pain because of a mutation in a gene (MC1R) that affects hair color. A 2004 study showed that redheads, on average, need about 20% more general anesthesia than people with dark hair or blonde color.

A lot of redheads also wind up being left-handed! Researchers believe one explanation is that both of those characteristics are recessive traits and those often come in pairs.

Redheads have less hair and thicker strands than most people. On average, it’s believed that those with red hair have 90,000 strands, while blondes have around 110,000 and brunettes have 140,000.

Redheads are less likely to go grey. The pigment in red hair typically fades over time from red to blonde and white, but not grey.

Redheads produce more Vitamin D in a shorter amount of time than people with other hair colors.

Hair is the second fastest-growing tissue in the body after bone marrow.

A healthy strand of hair can stretch an additional 30% when it’s wet.

At different times, 90% of hair is growing, while the other 10% is resting.

A strand of hair is stronger than a copper wire with the same diameter.

If a man never shaved his beard, it would grow to over 30 feet in a lifetime.

Each piece of hair is made up of the cuticle, the cortex, and the medulla .

Beware the juice cleanse! Crash dieting can cause temporary hair loss.

For it to be apparent that you’re balding, you would have to lose 50% of your hair.

A single strand of hair can support up to 6.5 pounds of weight. That means a whole head of hair can support up to 2 tons!

