Answering Calls from Abroad: Everything You Need to Know

In today’s interconnected world, it’s not uncommon to receive calls from friends, family, or business associates who are located outside of the United States. However, answering calls from abroad can sometimes be confusing and may come with additional costs.

This article aims to provide you with all the information you need to answer international calls with confidence, including understanding the potential charges, recognizing unfamiliar phone numbers, and tips for staying connected without breaking the bank.

Recognizing International Numbers

When you receive a call from an unfamiliar number, it can be challenging to determine if it’s an international call. However, there are a few key indicators that can help you identify calls from abroad. For instance, if you receive a call from 08456021111, you’ll notice that the number starts with a “+” or “00” followed by a country code (e.g., +44 or 0044 for the UK). The “+” sign or “00” indicates that the call is coming from outside the United States, while the country code helps identify the specific country.

Understanding Potential Charges

When you answer a call from abroad, it’s essential to be aware that you may be charged for the call, even if the caller is the one dialing. The charges can vary depending on your mobile carrier and the specific plan you have. Some carriers include international calls in their regular plans, while others may charge additional fees for receiving calls from overseas.

To avoid unexpected charges, it’s a good idea to check with your mobile provider to understand their international call rates and whether you’ll be charged for answering calls from abroad. You can also consider adding an international call package to your plan if you frequently receive calls from overseas.

Using Apps to Stay Connected

To minimize costs and stay connected with friends, family, or business associates located abroad, you can use various apps that allow you to make and receive calls over the Internet. Popular options include WhatsApp, Skype, Viber, and Facebook Messenger. These apps often offer free voice and video calls between users, regardless of their location.

To use these apps, both you and the person you’re communicating with need to have the app installed on your devices and be connected to the internet. This method allows you to bypass international call charges, as long as you have a reliable internet connection.

Avoiding Scams and Unwanted Calls

Unfortunately, international calls can also come from scammers or telemarketers trying to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals. To protect yourself, it’s essential to be cautious when answering calls from unknown numbers, especially if they appear to be international.

If you’re unsure whether a call is legitimate, it’s best to let it go to voicemail and then research the number online to determine if it’s associated with any known scams or businesses. You can also use apps like Truecaller to help identify spam or scam calls, as well as block unwanted numbers from contacting you in the future.

In some cases, scammers may use “spoofing” techniques to make their call appear as though it’s coming from a local number when, in reality, it’s an international call. If you receive a call that seems suspicious, hang up immediately and report the number to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or your local consumer protection agency.