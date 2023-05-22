AM Sun, PM Showers And Storms

Monday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, but the afternoon will see periods of showers and storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning. Look for plenty of showers in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be on the rainy side, with early showers and afternoon storms in western portions of South Florida. But the eastern part of our area will see the reverse — some morning storms and lots of afternoon showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for another rainy season mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s again.

We’re not officially in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season yet, but we’re keeping an eye on an area of disturbed weather east of the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of developing before upper level winds become unfavorable. However, remnants of this feature could interact with a front later in the week as they move a few hundred miles off the coast of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.