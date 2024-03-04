Afternoon Storms Return

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds to start, but storms will be back in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and expect an elevated rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s, but some suburban locations in the East Coast metro area will top out in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will bring some sun, more clouds, and afternoon storms in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will begin with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for periods of storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and drier conditions. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the low 80s.