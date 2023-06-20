Afternoon Storms Here, Watching the Tropics

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon, with a few lingering into the evening. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so be sure to stay hydrated.

Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies in the morning, but look for storms to pop up during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere in South Florida.

Thursday will feature sun, clouds, and plenty of storms in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see morning clouds and showers with storms developing in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will be cloudy and on the stormy side as tropical moisture works its way into South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

The tropics — especially the eastern Atlantic — are too busy for mid-June. First, the wave we’ve been watching became Tropical Storm Bret on Monday afternoon. At 5 pm on Monday, Bret had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving west at 21 miles per hour. At that time, Bret was centered about 1295 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. It could reach hurricane strength before moving into the Lesser Antilles sometime on Thursday. Beyond that, the models are not in agreement, so we’ll be watching Bret closely. And in Bret’s wake, there’s another wave in the eastern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this one a medium chance of developing within the next several days, and we’ll keep an eye on it as well.