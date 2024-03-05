Afternoon Showers and Storms

Tuesday features some early fog along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. The day will see more clouds than sun and afternoon and evening showers and storms. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s.

Wednesday will see a threat of severe weather around South Florida. Look for periods of showers and storms throughout the day and into the early evening. Those storms could include heavy rain, damaging winds, dangerous lightning, and small hail. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will feature good sun and a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the East Coast metro area and the Upper and Middle Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast and Lower Keys.

Friday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf Coast and the Keys, but the East Coast metro area will see more clouds than sun. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mostly sunny day. Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf Coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.