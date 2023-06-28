AAA: Record-Breaking Travel Volumes Expected July 4th Weekend

Floridians will travel in record numbers for Independence Day. AAA forecasts more than 2.8 million Floridians will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more, between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4. That’s 87,000 more holiday travelers than the previous record high, set last year.

Nationally, travel figures are also expected to set new records. An estimated 50.7 million Americans are forecast to travel for the holiday weekend. That’s nearly 2.1 million more travelers than last year’s holiday and almost 1.8 million more than the previous high, set back in 2019.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

National Independence Day Travel Figures Total Auto Air Other 2023 (Forecast) 50.7 million 43.2 million 4.2 million 3.4 million 2022 48.7 million 42.2 million 3.7 million 2.7 million 2019 49 million 41.5 million 3.5 million 3.5 million

Florida Independence Day Travel Figures Total Auto Air Other 2023 (Forecast) 2,811,678 2,451,330 219,823 140,525 2022 2,724,374 (+3%) 2,414,205 (+1.5%) 197,271 (+11%) 112,899 (+24.5%) 2019 2,605,796 (+8%) 2,270,959 (+8%) 194,490 (+13%) 140,346 (+0.13%)

Road Trips Remain the Preferred Mode of Transportation

Nearly 85% of all travelers will take a road trip. AAA predicts 43.2 million Americans will drive to their destinations. That’s a little over 1 million more people on the road than last year. In Florida, more than 2.4 million are forecast to take a holiday road trip. That’s 37,000 more than last year.

Gas Prices to Remain Lower than Last Year’s Holiday

While it’s still too early to know exactly what drivers will pay at the pump this Independence Day, it’s likely to be well below what drivers paid during last year’s holiday period. The Florida average was $4.54 per gallon on July 4th, 2022. So far this summer, gas prices have been somewhat erratic, but the state average has remained below $3.47 per gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.35 per gallon. Visit gasprices.aaa.com to view daily gas price averages.

419,000 more Americans will board a flight

A record-setting 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations this Independence Day weekend. That surpasses the previous July 4th weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers, which was set in 2019. The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is an impressive 8.2% – the highest percentage in nearly 20 years.

An estimated 219,823 Floridians are forecast to fly this year. That’s nearly 23,000 more than the previous high, which was set last year.

Other modes of transportation are also on the rise this year. AAA expects 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24% over last year. This national figure is not expected to surpass 2019 levels. However, the projected 140,525 Floridians is a new record in the state.

Best/Worst Times to Drive

Friday, June 30 is expected to be the busiest day on the roads during the Independence Day holiday weekend, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights. The worst travel times vary by day, but are generally in the afternoon and early evening.

Average travel times are estimated to be 30% longer than normal, particularly in major metro areas, near beaches and attractions. To avoid the heaviest congestion, INRIX recommends drivers leave in the morning or after 6 p.m.

Summer Travel Trends and Tips

Travel demand has steadily increased since 2020, and this summer is poised to be one for the record books. Here are some trends and tips from AAA Travel.

Air travel is seeing the biggest spike in demand despite higher ticket prices.

Passengers are paying 40% – 50% more for flights compared to last year, yet AAA data shows bookings remain strong.

Many airlines are responding to surging demand by hiring more staff and taking smaller regional planes out of service and replacing them with larger ones to increase capacity.

However, there are still challenges, including a shortage of air traffic controllers that has led to reduced service in and out of New York City area airports.

AAA Travel Tip: Apply for TSA Precheck to avoid long security lines at packed airports. You can enroll at participating AAA branches during TSA PreCheck® by IDEMIA pop-up events, which are posted HERE 45 days in advance.

Hotel prices are up slightly over 2022. International hotel bookings are booming.

While the number of domestic hotel bookings is about the same as last year, AAA data shows international hotel bookings are up 80% compared to 2022.

AAA Travel Tip: Book early for the best combination of availability and price. Prices typically increase as availability diminishes.

International travel demand is booming and so are passport applications.

The U.S. State Department says it’s processing half a million applications a week. Routine service is averaging 10-13 weeks.

AAA Travel Tip: Need a passport fast? RushMyPassport provides expedited services and discounts for AAA members. This past May, they handled more than 1,100 applications from AAA members, compared to just 73 applications in May of last year.

Car rental shortages seen during the pandemic have improved.

Inventory has steadily increased since last year, with newer models and electric vehicles added to fleets.

AAA data shows rental prices are down slightly from last year.

Demand for international rental cars is up more than 80% compared to 2022.

Prepay for your rental car to be eligible for added savings and the confidence that the car of your choice will be waiting for you as planned. If you’re planning to drive abroad, keep in mind some countries require International Driving Permits. AAA is one of only two private entities in the U.S. authorized by the State Department to issue IDPs. This year, AAA reports demand for IDPs is double what it was in 2022.

Cruising is back to pre-pandemic numbers, with sold-out ships and advance bookings.