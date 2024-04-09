AAA: Florida Gas Prices Dropped 12 Cents Last Week

Florida gas prices are on a 9-day streak of declines, falling a total of 15 cents. On Sunday, the state average was $3.47 per gallon, down 12 cents from a week ago.

“Pump prices are once again below year-ago levels, but upward pressure has moved back into the market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The U.S. price of oil surged to new 2024 highs last week, which could cause gas prices to move higher.”

On Friday, domestic oil prices settled at $86.91 per barrel. That’s up 4% from the week before, and $3/b more than the previous 2024 high, recorded two weeks earlier.

“OPIS petroleum analysts attribute the oil price gains to demand concerns amid Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas, and Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries,” Jenkins continued. “Interestingly enough, similar gains were not seen in the gasoline futures market.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.69), Naples ($3.63), Fort Lauderdale ($3.56)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.26), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.33), Pensacola ($3.37)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.593 $3.591 $3.535 $3.397 $3.581 Florida $3.468 $3.481 $3.590 $3.460 $3.540 Georgia $3.334 $3.334 $3.321 $3.210 $3.368 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.