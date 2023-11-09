A Mystery – Where Are The KitKats Worth $250,000

Danny Taing’s 55,000 Kit Kats began their long, twisted and sometimes obscure journey in Japan.

Mr. Taing is the founder of Bokksu, a New York company that sells Japanese snacks in subscription boxes, and he intended to make a tidy sum by flipping the sweets stateside.

The Kit Kat shipment — which included sought-after flavors like melon, matcha latte and daifuku mochi — had cost $110,000, but Bokksu expected to make about $250,000 in total revenue.

“You can fit a lot of Kit Kats into two containers,” he said.

And they are a booming business. In Japan, enthusiasts clamor for the rarer flavors, with some sold for just a few weeks or only in a specific region. In the United States, obsessives fawn over the collectibles, comparing reviews on Japanese snack blogs and shelling out for limited editions.