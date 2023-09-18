A Heart-Healthy, Whole-Grain Breakfast (Video Recipe)

A balanced breakfast can go a long way toward setting you up for success each day and on a path to healthier eating overall. In fact, you can level up the nutritional value of “the most important meal of the day” by gaining a better understanding of whole grains and their importance as part of heart-healthy diets.

Whole grains – like the sorghum flour used to provide the mild, nutty flavor in these Raspberry Streusel Muffins – are rich sources of dietary fiber, may improve blood cholesterol levels and provide nutrients that help the body form new cells, regulate the thyroid and maintain a healthy immune system.

These flavorful muffins and other heart-healthy recipes that use whole grain sorghum as a key ingredient can be part of an overall healthy diet as recommended by the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good initiative, supported by the Sorghum Checkoff.

To find more heart-healthy recipe inspiration, visit Heart.org/healthyforgood .

Raspberry Streusel Muffins

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association and Sorghum Checkoff

Servings: 12 (1 muffin per serving)

Muffins:

Nonstick cooking spray

1 1/2 cups whole grain sorghum flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup low-fat buttermilk

1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

3 large egg whites

1/4 cup canola or corn oil

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup fresh or frozen unsweetened raspberries, thawed if frozen

Streusel:

2 tablespoons whole-grain sorghum flour

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons uncooked quick-cooking rolled oats

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

2 tablespoons light tub margarine

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

To make muffins: Preheat oven to 400 F. Lightly spray a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, stir sorghum flour, cinnamon and baking soda. In a medium bowl, whisk buttermilk, brown sugar, egg whites, oil, lemon zest and vanilla. Stir into flour mixture until batter is just moistened and no flour is visible without overmixing. Spoon batter into muffin cups. Top each muffin with raspberries. To make the streusel: In a small bowl, stir sorghum flour, brown sugar, oats, pecans, margarine and cinnamon to reach the texture of coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over muffins, gently pushing into the batter. Bake for 16 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. The USDA recommends cooking egg dishes at 160 F. Transfer pan to cooling rack. Let stand for 5 minutes. Carefully transfer the muffins to the rack. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes.

SOURCE: American Heart Association