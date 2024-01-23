A Gusty Breeze With Sun and Clouds

Tuesday features a gusty ocean breeze and a mix of sun and clouds. A high risk of dangerous rip currents continues at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be near the 80-degree mark in the East Coast metro area, in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast, and the upper 70s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze, especially in the East Coast metro area. The Keys could also see a stray shower. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area, in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast, and the upper 70s in the Keys.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy on the mainland. Look for some sun, more clouds, and a few showers in the Keys. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds on the mainland, while the Keys will see plenty of clouds and some showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys