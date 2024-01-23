Home Weather A Gusty Breeze With Sun and Clouds

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features a gusty ocean breeze and a mix of sun and clouds.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents continues at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies and a gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be near the 80-degree mark in the East Coast metro area, in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast, and the upper 70s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze, especially in the East Coast metro area.  The Keys could also see a stray shower.  Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area, in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast, and the upper 70s in the Keys.

Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy on the mainland.  Look for some sun, more clouds, and a few showers in the Keys.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few clouds on the mainland, while the Keys will see plenty of clouds and some showers.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s on the mainland and near 80 degrees in the Keys

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

