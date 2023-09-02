A Bit Cooler in the East, Still Sizzling along the Gulf Coast

Saturday features partly cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms in the East Coast metro area as a weak front moves in. The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny and hot with afternoon and evening storms. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast and a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward as the Atlantic coast continues to receive swells from Idalia. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s in the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun in the morning and an afternoon shower or two in spots. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Labor Day will feature good sun and a few afternoon storms in the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be sunny with maybe a shower in spots. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will be sunny with a few afternoon showers in the East Coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of hot sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and in the Keys, and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area and mostly in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast.

In the tropics, Idalia and Franklin are now extratropical systems in the open Atlantic. Franklin’s more powerful circulation is forecast to gobble up Jose in a day or so. And swells from Idalia continue to affect the Atlantic coast, including in South Florida.

Elsewhere, the low in the central Atlantic (remnants of Gert) have regenerated into a tropical storm. But Tropical Storm Gert 2.0 is unlikely to last more than a couple of days and will stay clear of land. The area of disturbed weather in the eastern Atlantic is now Tropical Depression # 12, which is likely to become a tropical storm (the next name is Katia) briefly before losing its tropical characteristics.

We should keep an eye on a wave that’s just now emerging from the African coast. This wave has a medium chance of development during the upcoming week as it moves westward or west-northwestward next week. It could pose a threat to Puerto Rico or the northern Lesser Antilles.