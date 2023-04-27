3 Ways to Make Your Florida Home More Eco-Friendly

As a homeowner in Florida, it’s important to try your best to make sure that your home is as sustainable as possible. This may not just be good for the environment, but it can also help you to save some money at the end of the day. If you’re wondering just how you can go about keeping your home green so that you can start, have a look below to see three amazing ways in which you can do this.

1. Check Your Plumbing

The first thing that you need to do in terms of ensuring that your home in Florida will be a bit more eco-friendly is to check your plumbing. Clean, usable water can be a scarce commodity, and this is why you need to do your best to conserve water in your home. With regular checks of your plumbing, you’re sure to find out if anything is out of place and deal with it right away.

Keep in mind that 10% of households in the United States have leaks in their plumbing which can waste up to 90 gallons of water each day, according to the EPA. This means that even if you think that a leak you’ve seen isn’t big enough to warrant immediate action from you, the amount of water lost adds up over time and can soon get out of hand. This will see you paying for water that you’re not using besides consuming more water than you should.

2. Add More Greenery

Next, make your home a bit greener by planting more shrubs and trees around it. What may seem like a small effort at the time you make it may translate into a major change as the years go by. That’s based on the fact that planting a tree on the west side of your home will translate into energy bills that are 3% less in just five years. The savings in 15 years will be almost 12%, according to Dr. E. Greg McPherson of the Center for Urban Forest Research.

Find out from your local tree service which are the best trees to plant and also find out the right way to do it. This will give you the chance to enjoy having the effort that you make translate into a tangible outcome for you and the environment.

3. Maintain Your HVAC System

Finally, take good care of your HVAC system to lower the chances of having it break down when you least expect it to. This involves regular maintenance of your unit so that it’s in the best shape in all seasons. With proper servicing and maintenance, your HVAC system will function efficiently and make minimal emissions, leaving it in a state that helps make your home greener.

Since air conditioning accounts for around 12% of the energy expenditure in homes in the United States, you can also save some money as a result of taking proper care of your HVAC. You’ll also ensure that your family is getting clean, pure air all the time and there aren’t unnecessary particles and such in the air which could cause or aggravate respiratory issues. With a well-maintained unit, there’s a lower chance of massive and unexpected breakdowns which will call for time and money to fix.

Use these three methods to make your Florida home more eco-friendly and you’ll improve your lifestyle in the process.