Home Bankrate.com 25 Passive Income Ideas To Help You Make Money In 2024

25 Passive Income Ideas To Help You Make Money In 2024

By
Bankrate.com
-
Photo 46392216 © Marek Uliasz | Dreamstime.com
Passive Income (Photo 46392216 © Marek Uliasz | Dreamstime.com)
Written by James Royal, Ph.D. – Edited by Mercedes Barba – Reviewed by Kenneth Chavis IV – 29 Minute read

 

Passive income can be a great way to help you generate extra cash flow, whether you’re running a side hustle or just trying to get a little extra dough each month, especially as the sting of high prices hits consumers hard. Passive income can help you earn more during the good times and tide you over if you suddenly become unemployed, if you voluntarily take time away from work or if inflation keeps chipping away at your purchasing power.

With passive income, you can have money coming in even as you pursue your primary job, or if you’re able to build up a solid stream of passive income, you might want to kick back a little. Either way, a passive income gives you extra security.

And if you’re worried about being able to save enough of your earnings to meet your retirement goals, building wealth through passive income is a strategy that might appeal to you, too.

Faith Based Events

Passive income ideas:

  1. Create a course
  2. Write an e-book
  3. Rental income
  4. Affiliate marketing
  5. Flip retail products
  6. Sell photography online
  7. Buy crowdfunded real estate
  8. Peer-to-peer lending
  9. Dividend stocks
  10. Create an app
  11. Rent out a parking space
  12. REITs
  13. A bond ladder
  14. Sponsored posts on social media
  15. Invest in a high-yield CD or savings account
  16. Rent out your home short-term
  17. Advertise on your car
  18. Create a blog or YouTube channel
  19. Rent out useful household items
  20. Sell designs online
  21. Set up an annuity
  22. Buy a local business
  23. Buy a blog
  24. Preferred stock
  25. A municipal bond closed-end fund

What is passive income?

Passive income includes regular earnings from a source other than an employer or contractor. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says passive income can come from two sources: rental property or a business in which one does not actively participate, such as being paid book royalties or stock dividends. While legally that’s true, in practice passive income may take other forms.

“Many people think that passive income is about getting something for nothing,” says financial coach and retired hedge fund manager Todd Tresidder. “It has a ‘get-rich-quick’ appeal… but in the end, it still involves work. You just give the work upfront.”

In practice, you may do some or all of the work upfront, but passive income often involves some additional labor along the way, too. You may have to keep your product updated or your rental property well-maintained to keep the passive dollars flowing.

But if you’re committed to the strategy, it can be a great way to generate income and you’ll create some extra financial security for yourself along the way.

Passive income is not…

  • Your job. Generally, passive income is not income that comes from something you’ve been materially involved in such as the wages you earn from a job.
  • A second job. Getting a second job isn’t going to qualify as a passive income stream because you’ll still need to show up and do the work to get paid. Passive income is about creating a consistent stream of income without you having to do a lot of work to get it.
  • Non-income-producing assets. Investing can be a great way to generate passive income, but only if the assets you own pay dividends or interest. Non-dividend-paying stocks or assets like cryptocurrencies may be exciting, but they won’t earn you passive income.

25 passive income ideas for building wealth

Passive Incomes

Bankrate.com
Bankrate.com publishes original and objective content to help you make smarter financial decisions. Our award-winning reporters and editors provide expert advice on nearly every major financial decision you may encounter — from purchasing your first home, to selecting a new car, to saving for retirement.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR