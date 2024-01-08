11th Annual Holiday Celebration for Children Cancer Patients in Miami

On Sunday, December 10 there were lots of smiles, happiness and presents for 60 children undergoing cancer treatment at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Volunteers from the KIDZ Medical Services Hematology/Oncology practice and Juntos Regalando Sonrisas (Together Giving Smiles), a charity based in Miami, hosted an extraordinary holiday party for 60 children, their families and their siblings.

For a few hours, everyone forgot about cancer and the rigors of chemotherapy and focused on having fun inside of a big white tent. There was a delicious lunch, face painting, crafts, and of course, Santa.

The highlight of the party was presenting each child with a gift they had specifically been wishing for. Every child received the gift they asked Santa for!

Photo Courtesy: Fareed Al-Mashat

Many of the gifts included games, electronics, dolls, play sets, bicycles and even a motorized car. As one can imagine, it was a remarkable afternoon and a joyful highlight of the children’s entire year.

This is the 11th year that Juntos Regalando Sonrisas have underwritten this event, and representatives from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and KIDZ Medical Services look forward to this celebration every year.

Also participating in the festivities were Dr. Ziad Khatib, Dr. Haneen Abdella and Dr. Maggie Fader, KIDZ Medical Services pediatric oncologists practicing at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

“We’re grateful for the JRS team’s efforts and for all the smiles on the kids’ faces,” said Wayne Brackin, President and CEO of KIDZ Medical Services, a pediatric multispecialty practice in South Florida with 15 outpatient locations and nearly 200 providers. Their team provides care at many of the top hospitals in the region. “We just wanted the children to focus on being kids and enjoying the party with their parents and siblings.”

www.togethergivingsmiles.org

https://www.nicklaushealth.org/home

https://www.kidzmedical.com/

Photo credits: Fareed Al-Mashat