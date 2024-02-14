♥ Chilly Morning, Heartwarming Afternoon ♥

Valentine’s Day features a chilly morning, but that will be followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds on a cool but comfortable breeze. Expect an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents at both the Atlantic and Gulf beaches on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and mostly in the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will bring a cool morning, with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. The day will be mostly sunny in the East Coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf Coast will see lots of sun. Expect the elevated rip current risk to continue at the Atlantic beaches. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s on the mainland and mostly in the mid-70s in the Keys.

Friday will feature a milder morning and mostly sunny skies. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be on the cloudy side with periods of sun. Look for some showers, starting along the Gulf Coast in the afternoon and working their way into the East Coast metro area during the evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the East Coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds and periods of showers, with a storm or two possible in spots. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 70s along the Gulf Coast.