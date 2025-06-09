‘Zombie’ Foreclosures And Mutating Mortgage Lenders Plague Floridians In Epilogue Of 2000s Subprime Scandal

By Noreen Marcus, FloridaBulldog.org

Karina Lopez belongs to a club nobody wants to join: foreclosure defendants who once thought their mortgage problems were over.

They most definitely are not.

Lopez, 51, is fighting a third foreclosure against the modest home she bought for cash in North Miami’s affluent San Souci district more than 20 years ago. Her mortgage issues began in 2008 when Bank of America offered her a $200,000 home equity line of credit and, later, a loan modification.

She never got the loan modification but late fees and insurance mounted until they doubled her outstanding balance. Bank of America filed the first foreclosure but voluntarily dropped it in 2012; a second foreclosure filed by a different nominal creditor popped up in 2017, apparently soon after the filing deadline expired. And so on.

Lopez represents a legion of foreclosure defendants whose creditor adversaries have trouble proving they’re the legitimate mortgage holders or that they acted quickly enough. Without such proof they aren’t empowered to sue for the unpaid debt.

Despite their vulnerability, the creditors almost always win because homeowners either don’t try to challenge them or, if they do try, they’re outgunned. The plaintiff in Lopez’s case is a federal savings bank named Wilmington Savings Fund Society (WSFS), a powerhouse foreclosure litigant with a spotty but largely successful track record.

Continue reading



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



