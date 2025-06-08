Ziploc Is Facing a Class Action Lawsuit Over Its ‘Microwave Safe’ Labeling

By Stacey Leasca

Key Points * The suit claims the bags contain polyethylene and polypropylene, which may shed microplastics when heated or frozen, posing potential health risks to users. * Plaintiffs argue that consumers were unknowingly exposed to microplastics due to deceptive labeling, and experts warn this highlights broader concerns about plastic use in everyday food storage. * A class action lawsuit is accusing Ziploc’s parent company, S.C. Johnson, of misleading consumers by labeling its plastic bags as “microwave safe” and freezer-friendly.* The suit claims the bags contain polyethylene and polypropylene, which may shed microplastics when heated or frozen, posing potential health risks to users.* Plaintiffs argue that consumers were unknowingly exposed to microplastics due to deceptive labeling, and experts warn this highlights broader concerns about plastic use in everyday food storage.

Ziploc is in hot water over what some consumers call deceptive advertising.

On May 8, About Lawsuits reported that Linda Cheslow, a California resident, has filed a class action lawsuit against Ziploc’s parent company S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., explicitly stating that some of its Ziploc bags have the potential to release microplastics under “extreme temperatures,” including when they are placed in a microwave or the freezer, as they are made with polyethylene and polypropylene, both of which are petroleum-derived products.

The complaint noted that Ziploc markets its Ziploc bags and containers as “Microwave Safe” and suitable for “Freezer” use, which the suit says creates the “reasonable impression that they are fit for use in the microwave and freezer.” It added, “In reality, these products are made from polyethylene and polypropylene — materials that scientific and medical evidence shows release microplastics when microwaved and frozen — making them fundamentally unfit for microwave and freezer use.”

