You Won’t Believe The Number Of People Working From Home Admitting To Making Love While On The Clock (Video)

You Won’t Believe The Number Of People Working From Home Admitting...

Of those working from home, 58% have had sex on the clock, according to new research.

A poll of 1,000 baby boomers and 1,000 millennials found that sex habits among people at home have changed during lockdown — with millennials getting friskier than ever.

According to those polled, the average millennial gets it on nearly twice as much as baby boomers.

Beyond just more sex, millennials have increased their curiosity in the bedroom. Sixty-eight percent of the millennials studied say they have tried out new sex positions and spiced things up in the bedroom since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Thanks to the pandemic, a study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with #Lubelife aimed to uncover the sex habits of 1,000 millennials and 1,000 baby boomers and discovered over half (52%) of millennials have finally brought up their unique fetish or kink to their partner during this time in quarantine.

And 45% of those actually ended up trying it out.

During lockdown, 43% of millennials have used sex toys in the bedroom while a further 37% have brought food like whipped cream and chocolate into the bedroom to spice things up.

From lube (35%) and oral sex (54%) to handcuffs (15%) and roleplay (32%), millennials found new and creative ways to amplify their sex lives in quarantine.

Since quarantine began, sixty-seven percent of millennials reveal their sex life has substantially changed.

As a result, 46% say they spend more time with their partner while a further 42% have found themselves intentionally making an effort to spice up their sex life.

Another two in five experimented more with their partner in the bedroom while 46% found that they had a lot more time to devote to sex.

Overall, over a quarter of those studied are more likely to try something new in the bedroom during lockdown than ever before.

“Lockdown has brought a lot of things to people’s lives, but research has revealed it’s allowed millennials to amplify their sex lives and embrace new, positive habits,” said Tara Merkle, Senior Director, #Lubelife Marketing.

The dating scene has also shifted in our current climate. Nearly four in five of the singles surveyed said they had been on a virtual date since March 2020.

In fact, a third say social distancing measures have made dating a lot more intimate than ever before.

“Having more time to devote to sex is important in strengthening a relationship. Americans have used this time to better their sex lives and to try new things to maintain that spark in their romantic life” added Tara Merkle, Senior Director, #Lubelife Marketing.