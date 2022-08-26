Finally, the world’s most popular fruit gets a day of its very own, and it’s about time! Whether you like it straight from the peel, sliced on cereal, or baked into a loaf of banana bread, the whole world loves banana! Banana Lovers’ Day celebrates those who just can’t get enough of this brightly colored fruit.

The scientific name for banana is musa sapientum, which means “fruit of the wise men.”

Bananas float in water, as do apples and watermelons.

The type of banana you see in the supermarket is called a Cavendish banana. The preferred variety was originally the Gros Michel, which essentially became extinct by 1960, thanks to a fungus called Panama disease.

The Banana Club Museum, located on Highway 111 in Mecca, Calif. (just south of Palm Springs), houses the world’s largest collection devoted to any one fruit. It contains more than 25,000 banana items, most of which have been donated by members. (To join the club, visit www.bananaclub.com.)

Thanks to its oil, rubbing the inside of a banana peel on a mosquito bite (or other bug bite) or on poison ivy will help keep it from itching and getting inflamed.

If you rub the inside of a banana peel on a scrape or burn, it will help the pain go away, keep the swelling down, and keep the wound from getting infected.

If you rub the inside of a small piece of banana peel on a wart every night (or tape a piece of peel over the wart), the potassium in the peel can make the wart disappear in one to two weeks.

Rubbing a banana peel on your forehead can help cure a headache.

You can use the inside of a banana peel to clean and polish leather shoes.

Banana peels also make a good silver polish—just rub silver with the inside of a peel and then buff it with a cloth.

Bananas maintain blood pressure and reduce the risks of stroke and heart attack because bananas are high in potassium.

The soluble fiber in bananas helps combat heartburn, constipation and stomach ulcers.

Aids your brain in producing serotonin, a hormone that can help you sleep better, balance your moods, and alleviate stress and depression.

Bananas can aid in weight loss because they make you feel full and help regulate blood sugar levels.

More than 100 billion bananas are eaten every year in the world, making them the fourth most popular agricultural product.

Americans eat an average of 27 pounds of bananas per person every year.

More than 96 percent of American households buy bananas at least once a month.

51 percent of bananas are eaten for breakfast at home.

The highest average per capita consumption of bananas in the world is in Ecuador, where residents eat an average of 218 pounds of bananas per person every year.

Bananas are low in calories and have no fat, no sodium, and no cholesterol. They contain vitamin C, potassium, fiber, and vitamin B6.

Research shows that eating bananas may lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes, as well as decrease the risk of getting some cancers.

To ripen bananas faster, put them in a sealed container—ideally a brown paper bag. Adding another fruit to the container (such as an apple or even a tomato) will further speed the ripening.

If you put a banana in the refrigerator, the peel will turn dark brown or black, but it won’t affect the fruit inside.

The healthy breakfast fruit, banana, is called such because it derives from the word, “banan” which is an Arabic word meaning “finger.” Somewhat resembling the shape of a human digit, a single banana is called a finger and is attached to a group of other bananas called a “hand.”

More songs have been written about bananas than about any other fruit.

Bananas are technically berries.

Bananas first appeared in written history in the 6th century B.C.

Singers Alicia Keys, Adele, and Katy Perry all have bananas as one of their backstage demands when performing.

The 2014 Ig Nobel Prize in Physics was won by a team who discovered why bananas are so slippery. As it turns out, it is all down to the polysaccharide molecules in the peel, a substance also found in our joints.

