Yamaha Expands Recall of Golf Carts

Yamaha is expanding the repair to include a free replacement of the accelerator pedal return spring assembly.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf car vehicles (even if they have already had their golf car vehicles repaired as part of prior recalls) and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free replacement of the accelerator pedal spring assembly.
Consumers who received a repair from a prior recall are being contacted directly by Yamaha with additional information about how to schedule the installation of a replacement accelerator pedal spring assembly.
Yamaha dealers are prepared to conduct mobile service and/or provide unit transportation if necessary. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.
Yamaha is expanding the following recalls to include more units and a more comprehensive repair:
- Yamaha Golf Car Company Recalls Model Year 2023 Golf Cars, Personal Transportation Vehicles and Umax Due to Crash and Injury Hazards and Risk of Death (Recall Alert) | CPSC.gov
- Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles Due to Risk of Injury or Death (Recall Alert) | CPSC.gov
- Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars, Personal Transportation and Specialty Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) | CPSC.gov
- Yamaha Recalls Golf Cars and Personal Transportation Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert) | CPSC.gov
This recall expansion now includes model year 2016 Yamaha Drive Gas/Electric, model years 2017-2024 Drive 2 Gas/Electric, model years 2016-2018 Adventurer, and model years 2019-2024 UMAX golf car vehicles.
The recalled golf carts were sold in a variety of colors. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall expansion. The model name is located on the left and right side of the vehicle. Serial numbers are located in various locations depending on the vehicle model. If you are unable to locate your serial number, contact Yamaha for assistance.
|Model Year
|Model Name
|Serial Number Prefix
|From
|To
|2016
|DRIVE PTV (EFI)
|JC0
|0700101
|0706598
|DRIVE PTV (48V – DC MOTOR)
|JC1
|0700107
|0703500
|DRIVE FLEET (EFI)
|JC2
|0300101
|0312000
|DRIVE FLEET (48V – AC MOTOR)
|JC3
|0000101
|0004700
|ADVENTURER TWO (48V – AC MOTOR)
|JW3
|0100129
|0200105
|ADVENTURER ONE (EFI)
|JW6
|0800101
|0900149
|ADVENTURER TWO (EFI)
|JW7
|0700101
|0800199
|DRIVE FLEET (CARB)
|JW8
|0600101
|0614300
|DRIVE FLEET (48V – DC MOTOR)
|JW9
|0600101
|0618100
|2017
|Drive2 Fleet (Carb)
|J0A
|0000101
|0010100
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0000101
|0016900
|DRIVE² FLEET (48V – DC MOTOR)
|J0C
|0000101
|0011400
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0000101
|0101480
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0000101
|0002900
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0000101
|0001999
|ADVENTURER TWO (48V – AC MOTOR)
|JW3
|0200102
|0200222
|ADVENTURER ONE (EFI)
|JW6
|0900103
|0900400
|ADVENTURER TWO (EFI)
|JW7
|0800101
|0800750
|2018
|Drive2 Fleet (Carb)
|J0A
|0100101
|0110400
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0100101
|0119200
|DRIVE² FLEET (48V – DC MOTOR)
|J0C
|0100101
|0111700
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0100113
|0110600
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0002030
|0102600
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0100101
|0102700
|ADVENTURER TWO (48V – AC MOTOR)
|JW3
|0300101
|0300225
|ADVENTURER ONE (EFI)
|JW6
|0910101
|0910500
|ADVENTURER TWO (EFI)
|JW7
|0900101
|0900773
|2019
|Drive2 Fleet (Carb)
|J0A
|0200101
|0203195
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0200101
|0219500
|DRIVE² FLEET (48V – DC MOTOR)
|J0C
|0200101
|0210208
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0200101
|0209500
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0200134
|0202300
|UMAX One EFI
|J0F
|0000101
|0001110
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0G
|0000101
|0001610
|UMAX TWO AC
|J0H
|0000101
|0000550
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0200101
|0202569
|Drive2 EFI
|J0K
|0000101
|0211640
|UMAX One Rally EFI
|J0L
|0000101
|0000350
|UMAX Two Rally EFI
|J0M
|0000101
|0000350
|UMAX Two Rally AC
|J0N
|0000101
|0000150
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J0P
|0000101
|0000350
|UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC
|J0R
|0000101
|0000180
|2020
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0300101
|0401812
|DRIVE² FLEET (48V – DC MOTOR)
|J0C
|0300101
|0305750
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0300104
|0307300
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0300101
|0302800
|UMAX One EFI
|J0F
|0100101
|0100570
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0G
|0100101
|0101100
|UMAX TWO AC
|J0H
|0100101
|0100540
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0300101
|0301048
|Drive2 EFI
|J0K
|0100101
|0108500
|UMAX One Rally EFI
|J0L
|0100101
|0100110
|UMAX Two Rally EFI
|J0M
|0100101
|0100130
|UMAX Two Rally AC
|J0N
|0100101
|0100170
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J0P
|0100101
|0100610
|UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC
|J0R
|0100101
|0100160
|2021
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0400101
|0419500
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0302688
|0411600
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0400101
|0402800
|UMAX One EFI
|J0F
|0200101
|0200460
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0G
|0200141
|0200750
|UMAX TWO AC
|J0H
|0200147
|0200420
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0400101
|0414900
|Drive2 EFI
|J0K
|0200101
|0214100
|UMAX One Rally EFI
|J0L
|0200102
|0200141
|UMAX Two Rally EFI
|J0M
|0200102
|0200161
|UMAX Two Rally AC
|J0N
|0200102
|0200131
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J0P
|0200102
|0200481
|UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC
|J0R
|0200102
|0200121
|Drive2 Powertech AC
|J0S
|0000101
|0002200
|Concierge 4
|J2D
|0000101
|0000898
|2022
|Drive2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0500101
|0522400
|Drive2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0500108
|0514500
|Drive2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0500101
|0502134
|UMAX One EFI
|J0F
|0300101
|0300640
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0G
|0300101
|0301100
|UMAX TWO AC
|J0H
|0300101
|0300630
|Drive2 AC
|J0J
|0500101
|0508700
|Drive2 EFI
|J0K
|0300101
|0313300
|UMAX One Rally EFI
|J0L
|0300101
|0300210
|UMAX Two Rally EFI
|J0M
|0300101
|0300280
|UMAX Two Rally AC
|J0N
|0300101
|0300110
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J0P
|0300101
|0300580
|UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC
|J0R
|0300101
|0300170
|Drive2 Powertech AC
|J0S
|0100101
|0101100
|Concierge 4
|J2D
|0000141
|0000877
|Drive2 Powertech AC Li
|J5A
|0000101
|0001800
|Drive2 AC Li
|J5B
|0000101
|0000600
|Drive2 Powertech AC Li PTV
|J5C
|0000101
|0001400
|2023
|Drive 2 QuieTech
|J0B
|0600108
|0610794
|Drive 2 QuieTech PTV
|J0D
|0600129
|0607464
|Drive 2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0E
|0600426
|0600987
|UMAX One EFI
|J0F
|0600426
|0600987
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0G
|0400118
|0400641
|UMAX TWO AC
|J0H
|0400102
|0400398
|Drive 2 AC
|J0J
|0600434
|0607512
|Drive 2 EFI
|J0K
|0307486
|0406528
|UMAX One Rally EFI
|J0L
|0400110
|0400127
|UMAX Two Rally EFI
|J0M
|0400251
|0400251
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J0P
|0400193
|0400400
|Drive 2 Powertech AC
|J0S
|0200189
|0200189
|Concierge 4
|J2D
|0000162
|0000900
|GATOR GS GAS
|J3G
|0000114
|0000250
|GATOR GS ELECTRIC
|J3H
|0000126
|0000225
|Drive 2 Powertech AC Li
|J5A
|0100412
|0102015
|Drive 2 AC Li
|J5B
|0100398
|0102396
|Drive 2 Powertech AC Li PTV
|J5C
|0100118
|0101671
|2024
|Drive 2 Powertech AC Li PTV
|J0B
|0700204
|0711501
|Drive 2 QuieTech
|J0D
|0700102
|0700898
|Drive 2 QuieTech PTV
|J0E
|0700158
|0700158
|Drive 2 Powertech AC PTV
|J0G
|0500136
|0500136
|UMAX Two EFI
|J0J
|0701462
|0705438
|Drive 2 AC
|J0K
|0500439
|0510891
|Drive 2 EFI
|J0P
|0500129
|0500129
|UMAX Rally 2+2 AC
|J3G
|0100278
|0100278
|GATOR GS GAS
|J3H
|0100103
|0100103
|GATOR GS ELECTRIC
|J5B
|0200398
|0202095
|Drive 2 AC Li
|J0B
|0700204
|0711501
