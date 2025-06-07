Yamaha Expands Recall of Golf Carts

Yamaha is expanding the repair to include a free replacement of the accelerator pedal return spring assembly.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled golf car vehicles (even if they have already had their golf car vehicles repaired as part of prior recalls) and contact an authorized Yamaha Golf Car dealer to schedule a free replacement of the accelerator pedal spring assembly.

Consumers who received a repair from a prior recall are being contacted directly by Yamaha with additional information about how to schedule the installation of a replacement accelerator pedal spring assembly.

Yamaha dealers are prepared to conduct mobile service and/or provide unit transportation if necessary. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

Yamaha is expanding the following recalls to include more units and a more comprehensive repair:

This recall expansion now includes model year 2016 Yamaha Drive Gas/Electric, model years 2017-2024 Drive 2 Gas/Electric, model years 2016-2018 Adventurer, and model years 2019-2024 UMAX golf car vehicles.

The recalled golf carts were sold in a variety of colors. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall expansion. The model name is located on the left and right side of the vehicle. Serial numbers are located in various locations depending on the vehicle model. If you are unable to locate your serial number, contact Yamaha for assistance.

Model Year Model Name Serial Number Prefix From To 2016 DRIVE PTV (EFI) JC0 0700101 0706598 DRIVE PTV (48V – DC MOTOR) JC1 0700107 0703500 DRIVE FLEET (EFI) JC2 0300101 0312000 DRIVE FLEET (48V – AC MOTOR) JC3 0000101 0004700 ADVENTURER TWO (48V – AC MOTOR) JW3 0100129 0200105 ADVENTURER ONE (EFI) JW6 0800101 0900149 ADVENTURER TWO (EFI) JW7 0700101 0800199 DRIVE FLEET (CARB) JW8 0600101 0614300 DRIVE FLEET (48V – DC MOTOR) JW9 0600101 0618100 2017 Drive2 Fleet (Carb) J0A 0000101 0010100 Drive2 QuieTech J0B 0000101 0016900 DRIVE² FLEET (48V – DC MOTOR) J0C 0000101 0011400 Drive2 QuieTech PTV J0D 0000101 0101480 Drive2 Powertech AC PTV J0E 0000101 0002900 Drive2 AC J0J 0000101 0001999 ADVENTURER TWO (48V – AC MOTOR) JW3 0200102 0200222 ADVENTURER ONE (EFI) JW6 0900103 0900400 ADVENTURER TWO (EFI) JW7 0800101 0800750 2018 Drive2 Fleet (Carb) J0A 0100101 0110400 Drive2 QuieTech J0B 0100101 0119200 DRIVE² FLEET (48V – DC MOTOR) J0C 0100101 0111700 Drive2 QuieTech PTV J0D 0100113 0110600 Drive2 Powertech AC PTV J0E 0002030 0102600 Drive2 AC J0J 0100101 0102700 ADVENTURER TWO (48V – AC MOTOR) JW3 0300101 0300225 ADVENTURER ONE (EFI) JW6 0910101 0910500 ADVENTURER TWO (EFI) JW7 0900101 0900773 2019 Drive2 Fleet (Carb) J0A 0200101 0203195 Drive2 QuieTech J0B 0200101 0219500 DRIVE² FLEET (48V – DC MOTOR) J0C 0200101 0210208 Drive2 QuieTech PTV J0D 0200101 0209500 Drive2 Powertech AC PTV J0E 0200134 0202300 UMAX One EFI J0F 0000101 0001110 UMAX Two EFI J0G 0000101 0001610 UMAX TWO AC J0H 0000101 0000550 Drive2 AC J0J 0200101 0202569 Drive2 EFI J0K 0000101 0211640 UMAX One Rally EFI J0L 0000101 0000350 UMAX Two Rally EFI J0M 0000101 0000350 UMAX Two Rally AC J0N 0000101 0000150 UMAX Rally 2+2 AC J0P 0000101 0000350 UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC J0R 0000101 0000180 2020 Drive2 QuieTech J0B 0300101 0401812 DRIVE² FLEET (48V – DC MOTOR) J0C 0300101 0305750 Drive2 QuieTech PTV J0D 0300104 0307300 Drive2 Powertech AC PTV J0E 0300101 0302800 UMAX One EFI J0F 0100101 0100570 UMAX Two EFI J0G 0100101 0101100 UMAX TWO AC J0H 0100101 0100540 Drive2 AC J0J 0300101 0301048 Drive2 EFI J0K 0100101 0108500 UMAX One Rally EFI J0L 0100101 0100110 UMAX Two Rally EFI J0M 0100101 0100130 UMAX Two Rally AC J0N 0100101 0100170 UMAX Rally 2+2 AC J0P 0100101 0100610 UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC J0R 0100101 0100160 2021 Drive2 QuieTech J0B 0400101 0419500 Drive2 QuieTech PTV J0D 0302688 0411600 Drive2 Powertech AC PTV J0E 0400101 0402800 UMAX One EFI J0F 0200101 0200460 UMAX Two EFI J0G 0200141 0200750 UMAX TWO AC J0H 0200147 0200420 Drive2 AC J0J 0400101 0414900 Drive2 EFI J0K 0200101 0214100 UMAX One Rally EFI J0L 0200102 0200141 UMAX Two Rally EFI J0M 0200102 0200161 UMAX Two Rally AC J0N 0200102 0200131 UMAX Rally 2+2 AC J0P 0200102 0200481 UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC J0R 0200102 0200121 Drive2 Powertech AC J0S 0000101 0002200 Concierge 4 J2D 0000101 0000898 2022 Drive2 QuieTech J0B 0500101 0522400 Drive2 QuieTech PTV J0D 0500108 0514500 Drive2 Powertech AC PTV J0E 0500101 0502134 UMAX One EFI J0F 0300101 0300640 UMAX Two EFI J0G 0300101 0301100 UMAX TWO AC J0H 0300101 0300630 Drive2 AC J0J 0500101 0508700 Drive2 EFI J0K 0300101 0313300 UMAX One Rally EFI J0L 0300101 0300210 UMAX Two Rally EFI J0M 0300101 0300280 UMAX Two Rally AC J0N 0300101 0300110 UMAX Rally 2+2 AC J0P 0300101 0300580 UMAX Two Rally 2+2 AC J0R 0300101 0300170 Drive2 Powertech AC J0S 0100101 0101100 Concierge 4 J2D 0000141 0000877 Drive2 Powertech AC Li J5A 0000101 0001800 Drive2 AC Li J5B 0000101 0000600 Drive2 Powertech AC Li PTV J5C 0000101 0001400 2023 Drive 2 QuieTech J0B 0600108 0610794 Drive 2 QuieTech PTV J0D 0600129 0607464 Drive 2 Powertech AC PTV J0E 0600426 0600987 UMAX One EFI J0F 0600426 0600987 UMAX Two EFI J0G 0400118 0400641 UMAX TWO AC J0H 0400102 0400398 Drive 2 AC J0J 0600434 0607512 Drive 2 EFI J0K 0307486 0406528 UMAX One Rally EFI J0L 0400110 0400127 UMAX Two Rally EFI J0M 0400251 0400251 UMAX Rally 2+2 AC J0P 0400193 0400400 Drive 2 Powertech AC J0S 0200189 0200189 Concierge 4 J2D 0000162 0000900 GATOR GS GAS J3G 0000114 0000250 GATOR GS ELECTRIC J3H 0000126 0000225 Drive 2 Powertech AC Li J5A 0100412 0102015 Drive 2 AC Li J5B 0100398 0102396 Drive 2 Powertech AC Li PTV J5C 0100118 0101671 2024 Drive 2 Powertech AC Li PTV J0B 0700204 0711501 Drive 2 QuieTech J0D 0700102 0700898 Drive 2 QuieTech PTV J0E 0700158 0700158 Drive 2 Powertech AC PTV J0G 0500136 0500136 UMAX Two EFI J0J 0701462 0705438 Drive 2 AC J0K 0500439 0510891 Drive 2 EFI J0P 0500129 0500129 UMAX Rally 2+2 AC J3G 0100278 0100278 GATOR GS GAS J3H 0100103 0100103 GATOR GS ELECTRIC J5B 0200398 0202095 Drive 2 AC Li J0B 0700204 0711501



