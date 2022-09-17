Witnesses: Gregory Tony Wasn’t Defending Himself When He Shot And Killed Friend Execution-Style

By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

Dozens of pages of newly released Philadelphia police records about the 1993 murder arrest of Gregory Scott Tony are casting fresh doubt on the Broward sheriff’s claim that he fired in “self-defense,” as a 14-year-old, when he shot and killed 18-year-old Hector “Chino” Rodriguez.

Tony was acquitted of Rodriguez’s May 3 murder and several related gun charges on Dec. 15, 1993, but all juvenile court records about the case have not been found and have apparently been destroyed.

However, Florida Bulldog has learned that witnesses who didn’t show up to testify at Tony’s trial figured into the acquittal decision.

Until now, the only versions of what happened were a brief summary of events written by homicide detectives – and obtained by Florida Bulldog in April 2020 – and Tony’s account.

The post Witnesses told Philadelphia police Gregory Tony wasn’t defending himself when he shot and killed friend execution-style appeared first on Florida Bulldog.