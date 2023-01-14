Winter Is Back! Lots of sun And A Chilly Breeze Today

Winter Is Back!
Saturday features a wintry chill. After a very cold morning, look for lots of sun but a chilly breeze, so don’t look for much of a warmup. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches, and the rip current risk will be increasing at the Atlantic beach. Highs on Saturday will just make it into the low 60s.
Sunday morning will be cold, with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. The day will bring sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 60s.
Martin Luther King Day will begin with lows in the 50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.
Tuesday will feature morning lows in the 50s, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a seasonably cool morning and sunny skies. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.