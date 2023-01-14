Winter Is Back! Lots of sun And A Chilly Breeze Today

Saturday features a wintry chill. After a very cold morning, look for lots of sun but a chilly breeze, so don’t look for much of a warmup. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Gulf beaches, and the rip current risk will be increasing at the Atlantic beach. Highs on Saturday will just make it into the low 60s.

Sunday morning will be cold, with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. The day will bring sunny skies. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 60s.