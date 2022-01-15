Home Weather Winter Is Back In South Florida

Winter Is Back In South Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday starts with a chilly morning.  Then the day features lots of winter sun and a gentle ocean breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast and the Gulf beaches.  Saturday’s highs will make it into the mid-70s.

Sunday will be windy and cloudy with showers along the Gulf coast.  The east coast metro area will see a nice mix of sun and clouds until midday, when we’ll see windy conditions with showers and storms.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Martin Luther King Day will bring mostly sunny skies around South Florida and a strong and gusty breeze near the Gulf coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will feature a chilly morning, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.  Then we’ll see lots of sun and a cool breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 60s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and the start of a warmup.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

