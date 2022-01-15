Winter Is Back In South Florida

Saturday starts with a chilly morning. Then the day features lots of winter sun and a gentle ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast and the Gulf beaches. Saturday’s highs will make it into the mid-70s.

Sunday will be windy and cloudy with showers along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see a nice mix of sun and clouds until midday, when we’ll see windy conditions with showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Martin Luther King Day will bring mostly sunny skies around South Florida and a strong and gusty breeze near the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will feature a chilly morning, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and a cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 60s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun, a few clouds, and the start of a warmup. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.