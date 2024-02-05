Wines To Enjoy With Your Valentine

By TOM MARQUARDT and PATRICK DARR

The time is drawing nigh to make a plan for Valentine’s Day. Don’t mess this up. Your option is to have a restaurant do all the cooking for you – at a price – or do it yourself at home.

We opt for an intimate dinner around our table with our wives when we both cook a dinner ranging from seafood to beef. Whatever money we save from the restaurant tab we put into the wine.

If you plan to spend Valentine’s Day at home, there are plenty of wine options to make it a special occasion. You can start with champagne or sparkling wine to enjoy while preparing the meal and then move to a luxurious chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon.

This year we asked wine producers to pair a wine we have tasted with a dish that would bring out the best qualities of the wine. Maybe their suggestions will give you some ideas for your special dinner.

Codorniu Cava Ars Collecta Blanc de Blancs Reserva Brut 2020 ($19). Consumers are finally waking up to the value of inexpensive sparkling wine from Spain. This brut from a reputable producer shows off a creamy texture and hints of peach and nectarine. Producer’s recommendation: “Sushi, risotto and seafood dishes.”

Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rosé ($99). This exquisite rosé champagne doesn’t get any better. Made entirely from pinot noir grapes from 10 different crus, it has an elegant mouthfeel with raspberry and strawberry notes. It would be a classy addition to the Valentine’s Day table. Producer’s food recommendation: “A pairing of raw seafood, grilled prawns, exotic dishes, Indian or Asian food.”

Allegrini Amarone 2019 ($104). Nothing says romance more than an Italian Amarone. It is a combination of luxury and power, making it a nice match with serious food dishes. Cherry flavors dominate with a touch of raisin and chocolate. Producer’s food recommendation: “This wine is made through the traditional appassimento method – a controlled drying method of the grapes that lasts for about 100 days – which brings out the aromatic intensity of dark fruit. This intensity makes this an ideal wine to pair with hearty dishes, and the unique complexity calls for something beyond the standard roasted beef. Try pairing this wine with game meat, like a roasted duck with a plum sauce.”

Tenuta Regaleali Lamuri Nero D’Avola 2019 ($21). Made from Nero d’avola grapes grown in hillside vineyards in Sicily, this wine has a soft touch that would go well with pasta. Herbal aromas start a palate journey that ends with plum and dark fruit flavors with a dash of chocolate. Producer’s recommendation: “Capretto al Forno (roasted goat) as the notes of cherry will complement the richness of the meat. The flavor profile will also balance out the intensity of the meat. Or you can substitute lamb.” (email us for recipe!).

Allegrini Palazzo della Torre 2022 ($25). It’s hard to find a decent red blend for less than $50. This one from Italy has cherry, olive, anise and kirsch notes. Producer’s recommendation: “Sirloin steak and garlic mashed potatoes.”

J Vineyards Sparkling Brut Rosé ($50). There’s nothing like splashing some red into the celebration and this perennial favorite works nicely as a sipper or with dinner. Raspberry notes and crisp acidity. Producer’s food recommendation: “This wine’s lively acidity and steely minerality lend it to a more unexpected pairing. Try this wine with a seafood paella, with a hint of spice to accentuate the wine’s crisp bubbles.”

Donum “Year of the Ox” Carneros Pinot Noir 2021 ($95). This extraordinary and complex pinot noir from Carneros would occupy a special place on the table with its layers of black and red fruit, spice and finish. Producer’s recommendation: “Pappardelle and black trumpet mushroom pasta. This includes pecorino romano, black trumpet mushrooms, garlic, lemon and olive oil. Black truffle can be substituted for an extra touch.”

And here are some inexpensive choices with our recommendations:

Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 ($25). A very good value, this sturdy Paso Robles wine has generous black fruit and olive aromas, black cherry and red currant flavors, and hints of mint and vanilla. A good wine to serve alongside steak or pasta bolognese.

Ameri Malbec 2020 ($37). From the makers of Domaine Bousquet, this upscale and certified organic malbec from Argentina hits all the high notes. Using grapes from a single vineyard, it has dense plum and dark fruit flavors. A nice match to lamb, pasta and even beef.

Benziger Family Chardonnay 2021 ($16). This chardonnay is a winner for the price year after year. Ripe pear and tropical fruit notes with balanced acidity. It would do well with lobster, fish and scallops.

Wine picks

Tenuta di Capezzana Villa di Capezzana di Carmignano DOCG 2019 ($32). Delicious is the first word to come to mind with this bold of Sangiovese (80 percent) and cabernet sauvi9gnon. Carmignano requires that a small amount of cabernet sauvignon be present in the blend. Talk about a turn in philosophy from the time Italians insisted only indigenous grapes be used! A proverbial iron fist in a velvet glove, this wine exudes bright dark berry flavors.

Beaulieu Vineyard Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 ($38). One of the best values in the market for Napa Valley, this beautiful and layered wine offers forward strawberry and black cherry flavors with nuances ranging from the classic mint to cocoa.

Amulet Estate “AE” Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 ($85). An introduction to the producer’s single-vineyard cabernet sauvignons, this wine had both breadth and depth. Black cherry, forest floor and herbal aromas give way to a lush array of plum, black cherry and leather notes.