Windy With Near Record Heat And A Few Storms For Florida Saturday

Saturday features windy conditions, plenty of hot sun, and clouds, showers, and a few storms in the afternoon as a strong front moves in. Expect a rapidly increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at all South Florida beaches. Finally, don’t forget to set your clocks one hour ahead late tonight, since Daylight Saving Time is back early on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will start with a strong breeze and lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The day will continue to be breezy and will see lots of sun and a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will top out in the mid-70s.

Monday will feature a cool morning, followed by a nice mix of sun and clouds on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers on a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for periods of showers and a few storms alternating with some sun and more clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.