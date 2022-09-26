Will the Florida Panthers Repeat Last Season’s Performance?

The Florida Panthers had a season for the books in 2021-22. At the outset, the team looked lethal with a 7-0-0 start under Joel Quenneville. But Quenneville was sent packing by late October after facing allegations of misconduct from his time with the Chicago Blackhawks back in 2010.

When Andrew Brunette stepped in as interim head coach, fans weren’t sure what would happen with the team. The Panthers had managed to build one of the NHL’s most lethal rosters… but would it amount to another early departure from the playoffs, like in previous years?

Unfortunately, the Panthers ended up bowing out in the second round of playoffs after a brutal sweep, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team’s cross-state rival. However, the season wasn’t completely lost under Brunette or his replacement, Paul Maurice. In fact, heading into the NHL’s 2022-23 preseason, the Panthers are a must-watch team.

As one of last year's dark horses in the playoffs, some bettors are eyeing the Panthers as potential Stanley Cup contenders that might lift the franchise's first trophy. The only question for fans in South Florida is will they back the Panthers or the Lightning?

Panthers Have All Pieces in Place

There are a lot of people who are excited about the Panthers’ playoff prospects this year—and for good reason. Last year, the Panthers’ star offense was at the heart of their success. The team averaged 4.1 goals per game, which helped them nab the President’s Trophy with a 58-18-6 record.

For context, the Pittsburgh Penguins were the last team to post these types of numbers. They did so during their 1995-96 season, when Mario Lemieux was in the lead. Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Panthers won’t be quite as dangerous offensively, but the team will maintain most of its depth.

The Panthers have quality attackers in Jonathan Huberdeau, Aleksander Barkov, Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett, and Sam Reinhart. Barkov, Duclair, Reinhart, and Huberdeau each netted a minimum of 30 goals last season. All are in the prime of their careers and have last year’s strong season to build off. In other words, they should be a well-oiled machine, even with the loss of stars like Claude Giroux.

At Least… in Theory

There’s one thing about the Florida Panthers… no matter how well they do offensively during the regular season, they can’t seem to perform in the playoffs. Last year, they were swept in round two. Back in 2020-21, the Panthers also bowed out of the playoffs after losing to the Lightning.

If this season is going to be any different, Maurice needs to find a way to leverage his offense later in the season. So far, analysts only have the Panthers’ summer trading record to gauge how they’ll fare later this year. The Panthers managed to sign a few bargains in Nick Cousins, along with brothers Marc and Eric Staal.

After building one of 2021’s craziest lineups in the NHL, the Panthers have hit serious cap considerations. Though the team has covered its bases in its summer signings, it’s clear they won’t be working with last year’s all-star lineup. But, will that matter?

A Fuller Outlook for 2022-23

The Panthers share the Atlantic Division with top teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens. And even though the Panthers are the clear front-runner heading into the 2022-23 season, and the team feels at the cusp of greatness (or, at least, its first Stanley Cup), they wouldn’t be the first NHL team to not quite make it.

There’s also a sense of urgency for the Panthers. Not all of their players are locked into long-term contracts, which means the magic on the rink won’t last indefinitely. There’s little time to capitalize on all that the Panthers built last season—and there’s one clear mission this time around: capitalize on scoring chances in the playoffs. Or be sent packing once again.

Feeding the Flames of the Florida Rivalry

The Panthers aren’t just looking to lift their first Stanley Cup. The team also has a bone to pick with cross-state rivals, the Lightning. In 2019-20 and 2020-21, the Lightning took home two consecutive Stanley Cups. Last year, they eliminated the Panthers before going on to compete in the Finals, where they lost to the Colorado Avalanche.

For some Panthers fans, defeating the Lightning in the playoffs might be just as satisfying as taking home a championship title. This year, the teams will face off twice in the preseason, then once in the regular season. Any other matchups will come during the postseason.

But there’s one fact Panthers fans take comfort in: in terms of all-time matchups, the Panthers have the edge. The Battle of Florida once included trophies from the Governor’s Cup and the Sunshine Cup. Though the Lightning currently has a five-game win streak in the all-time matchups, the Panthers have the largest margin of victory (six goals) and the longest win streak (nine games).

In terms of the teams’ all-time meetings (160 total), the Panthers have won 75 games compared to the Lightning’s 57. However, the team’s all-time meetings in the playoffs tell a very different story. In terms of post-season results, the Lightning leads 8-2. Once again, this drives into the heart of the Panthers’ outlook for the 2022-23 season. They must find a way to survive the playoffs.

The Panthers vs. Playoffs

So, what about the Panthers makes the team particularly ineffectual come playoffs? Last year, analysts had their eye on a few issues. First is the power play. During their six-game series against the Lightning in playoffs in 2022, the Panthers failed to capitalize on three separate power plays. This is a chronic problem for the Panthers and one that Maurice will need to address immediately. Maurice will also need to find a reliable goalie.

The Panthers are known for switching up goalies in the playoffs and rotating up to three as they did back in 2021. If these issues are addressed, the Panthers could have a chance to shine during this year’s playoffs.