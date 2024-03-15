It’s Wife Appreciation Day, How Will You Honor Her?

Updated March 15, 2024

Wife Appreciation Day, celebrated on the third Sunday of September (September 15), gives those of us (men, women, trans, fluid, etc.) who are lucky enough to have wives an extra chance to show them how much they mean to us. Our wives keep us grounded and centered. They inspire us to work hard, play hard, and to always have something to bring to the table to show that we’re improving ourselves. Wives ask us to take out the trash and empty the dishwasher and change the oil (stereotypical but true), which is good with us because those things need to get done anyway, and we like the idea of our ladies having that extra fifteen minutes or half-hour to just be in their space. Celebrate this day with a beautiful date with your wife, Check out the 50 dates ideas.

269 AD – ​​The priest Valentine of Rome is martyred, one of a few men named Valentine who becomes the inspiration for (St.) Valentine’s Day.

1911 – The U.S. Congress finally relents to the efforts of Anna Jarvis on behalf of all women and establishes Mother’s Day, a precursor to today’s Wife Appreciation Day.

1920 – The women’s suffrage movement beats seemingly insurmountable odds and gains the right of women to vote in local, state, and federal elections.

1984 – Honoring the commitment and readiness of military families, President Ronald Reagan institutes Military Spouse Day.

Originally, this holiday was just meant to celebrate the role women who don’t have children play in a family. You know the fact that they provide moral support to their husbands and for all the little tasks they complete that tend to go unrecognized. However, this doesn’t mean that women who have children shouldn’t get to partake in this holiday. These ladies deserve to gain recognition for more than just being a mother.

So what should men do for the ladies that complete them? The possibilities are endless. A simple note stating why she plays a vital role in his life or a card doing the same will suffice. A poem is an inexpensive way to show gratitude as well and so is a massage or making her breakfast in bed. Flowers, jewelry or candy works while a candle or body wash is useful. A man may want to take his special someone to dinner, movie or a show. She would appreciate a spa day where she can relax and pamper herself as a reminder of how hard she works.

The exact origin of the holiday is unknown. However, wives everywhere are thankful to whoever gave them their own day. They’re thrilled someone took notice of their undying love and support.

Some traditional ways to observe Wife Appreciation Day are with a gift of flowers, perfume, jewelry or clothing. A day at a spa, tickets to a show and dinner at a nice restaurant are also excellent ways to show appreciation. A foot massage and cooking breakfast or dinner at home can also say, “Thank you for all the things you do every day. I appreciate them.”

