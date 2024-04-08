Why Were Trading Cards First Designed?

Trading cards for Grown-ups Day is celebrated every year on April 8. Trading cards are small cards featuring performers and sports stars from various sporting and sports entertainment with a small description. The collection of trading cards by grown-ups is usually considered childish, but it is another form of collection or a hobby.

People who love something collect their trade cards. Like baseball cards or Star Wars cards. Trading Cards for grown-ups day is a day for adults to show their trading cards and be proud of their collection. It is celebrated to normalize the collection of trade cards.

1860s – The first baseball cards are printed and sold in packets of candy and tobacco products.

1860s – Trading cards originated as trade cards, which were tiny pieces of paper that advertised sellable goods like oyster crackers or cigarettes

1870 – The introduction of “color lithography” or multi-color printing led to the increase in the popularity of trade cards.

1886 – The first set of baseball cards was released by the Goodwin & Company tobacco firm, marking the start of sports collectible trading cards.

1930s – biographies started to be printed on baseball cards, and they came with packs of bubble gum.

1950s – Trading card collecting exploded in popularity in the 1950s, driven by the post-war baby boom and the growth of professional sports.

1950 – Topps Chewing Gum began inserting trading cards into their packaging which depicted TV and movie stars, football players, and big game hunters.

1951 – Topps released a set of 52 cards like a deck of playing cards that could be played as a head-to-head game.

1952 – Topps Chewing Gum started to produce sports trading cards, which included player biography, records, and other statistics.

1980s – sports cards began to be viewed as valuable collectibles, and the monetary worth of earlier cards began to increase.

1980s – Trading cards started to feature a wider range of subjects beyond sports, including film, television shows, and comic book characters.

1990s – trading card games were introduced.

1992 – Topps dropped gum from baseball Card packs and brought it back in 2001 for the Heritage Line set.

1993 – Wizards of the Coast released the first trading card game called ‘Magic: The Gathering.’

1996 – Pokemon! Cards introduced in Japan in 1996 and in the U.S. in 1998 have soared in popularity and are in-demand trading cards.

2010s – With the rise of digital gaming platforms, digital trading cards have gained popularity, with games like Hearthstone leading the charge.

Original trade cards were used to stiffen the packaging of cigarettes, and they were advertising cards.

At the beginning of the 20th Century sporting goods company Bowman Corp. began printing cards featuring famous baseball players. In an attempt to appeal to a younger audience, most baseball trading cards came tucked into candy and tobacco products — an extra treat for die-hard fans — and the industry boomed.

Sports cards became very popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topps was named to indicate that it would be at the top in its field.

A Tom Brady rookie card set a record in 2021 by selling for $6.6 million at auction, making it one of the most valuable trading cards in history.

Today, manufacturers up the ante by including autographs, pieces of player uniforms, and other memorabilia directly on the cards, increasing their collector’s value.

Cryptocurrency platforms have enabled the creation and trading of digital collectible cards, opening an entire new facet to the incipient world of virtual collectibles.

Of course, each card has monetary value. In fact, the trading cards category on eBay has had an upward sales increase for the last seven years. According to Bob Means, director of trading cards at eBay, “2020 was a breakout year that saw an industry-wide surge in collecting and flipping trading cards. eBay’s trading cards category grew 142% that year.” Last year (2021), an average of two trading cards were sold every second on eBay.

Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, acquired Topps Trading Cards earlier this year (2022) with the intention of launching a new, digital trading card market. Shortly after the two brands merged, Fanatics released Zerocool, which offers products direct-to-consumer using a blind auction.

Sources:

National Today

Holiday Calendar

Pop Insider