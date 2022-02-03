Why Florida Condominiums Are Turning To Condo Management Software

Condo communities can be found all across Florida. Residents range from snowbirds to young couples, and everything in between. Diverse populations mean that there are diverse needs, interests and priorities, and sometimes, they contradict each other.

To help ensure their communities operate smoothly and within their budgets, many Florida condominiums are turning to management software. Below, you’ll find out why cloud-based condo management platforms are trending, and you’ll get a better sense of what they can do for you and your community.

Condo management software

Condo management software is a powerful, but user-friendly tool designed for condo managers, board members and residents. It usually has a few core objectives:

Reduce repetitive tasks for condo staff and board members

Improve communications and transparency

Streamline and regulate processes

Save condo communities time and money

These software programs centralize different tasks, requests, conversations and documents into one platform. Permissions can be set so that everyone has access to the information they need, but sensitive documents are kept private. Since the program is cloud-based, it can be used from any phone, computer or device that connects to the internet.

Normally, the platform will have features that help with booking amenities, payment processing, maintenance requests, violations, visitor parking and more. Condo Control, for example, has over 40 features to help Florida communities operate at their best. The program may also integrate with other programs like QuickBooks, Amazon HUB or Proptia for added convenience.

Finally, condo management software saves condo associations money. By engaging in digital communications, paper and print costs are drastically reduced. In some cases, the cost of the software pays for itself in about half a year. Labor costs are also reduced for concierge, admins and property managers.

Condo management software instantly improves communications

Communication is the number one challenge for most condo associations. Infrequent or unclear communication can create friction between boards and management, and residents and the board. Resident engagement also drops if they don’t know what’s going on.

Condo management software offers condos multiple communication channels to ensure messages are received and people stay connected. For example, most platforms have an announcements feature that allows boards and management to send out messages to individuals, groups or the entire building, in minutes.

Open forums are another great tool because they allow members to talk freely with each other. This can create a stronger sense of community and give residents a space to discuss all types of concerns, issues and ideas. Management can moderate these forums or allow residents to share posts right away.

Software works well for snowbird communities

One thing that makes Florida condos unique is the number of snowbirds that inhabit them. The population of Florida grows by as much as 5% between October and April.

It’s estimated that more than 600,000 Canadians usually visit the state during the winter months. But unlike Americans, Canadians must return home after six months. This long-standing rule means that Canadian condo owners are away from their second home for at least half of the year.

Condo management software makes it easy to stay in touch with these types of residents. Every resident gets their own profile which includes their name, email address, and home address. This allows management to maintain communications with them, even if they aren’t in Florida for several months.

Furthermore, owners with two homes can still participate in annual meetings thanks to features like virtual meetings. Owners only need the internet and a computer or smartphone to participate in the annual meeting and can decide to vote before or during the meeting.

Not only does Condo Control build award-winning software, but it also has the capability to make custom websites for condo communities. Residents may prefer logging into the software platform through a website, and attractive sites double as a marketing tool.

While most associations would benefit from having a website, Florida law now requires condo associations with 150 or more units to have a website and to post digital copies of official records on it.

Some of the items that must be available through condo association websites include:

Governing documents

List of bids received by the condo within the past year

Summaries of bids for materials, equipment, or services that exceed $500 must be kept on the website for one year

The annual budget and any proposed budget to be considered at the annual meeting

The certification of each director

Notice of any board meeting, the agenda, and any documents required for the meeting

Software increases efficiencies for everyone

The best part about condo management software is that it makes life easier for everyone. Boards can store minutes, reports, agendas, and more in the document storage space. Finding a specific document takes seconds instead of minutes because the user can simply type a keyword into the search bar instead of having to sift through files or binders.

Florida condo associations are turning to condo management software because: