Why Do Cord-Cutters Need A Seedbox For Plex?

A large media collection is great. Unfortunately, it can be a hassle to actually make use of it. Unless you spend most of your time at the computer, it can be difficult to access your media whenever you want. That’s why cord-cutters with a large media collection use Plex.

However, that doesn’t actually solve the problem of having easy access to your large media collection. Enter the Seedbox. A private online server that you can use to upload and download files directly to your Plex machine that sits in the cloud and is always online.

What is Plex and How Does It Work?

It’s a free media server software that you run on a PC, Mac, server, or NAS drive in your home, that let you access the media server’s contents from devices like smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, gaming consoles, phones, tablets, and many more.

What Is A Plex Seedbox?

A Plex Seedbox is a server that you can use with Plex. The server is hosted by a third party in their data center and is always online. This allows you to access your files from anywhere you have an internet connection, as long as you save them on your Seedbox. More importantly, a server of this kind allows you to easily watch or listen to your digital media using Plex.

Of course, the speed at which you can access your media is completely dependent on how fast your download speed actually is. Likewise, the same applies when it comes to uploading your files to the server itself.

Once you have everything in working order, however, you’ll find that a Seedbox makes it easy to access your favorite media from anywhere you want. Some people, however, prefer accessing their favorite movies and TV shows without having to download anything. They would rather just stream it directly and live from the source using IPTV. The good news? IPTV works with Plex as well.

Can Plex Play IPTV?

Although IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) can be watched in a variety of ways, some users prefer to link their IPTV service with Plex. With Plex, you can watch TV from anywhere you want. Simply by connecting the two, you can sit back and watch your favorite shows wherever you want from any device.

However, things are a little bit more complicated than that. For one thing, neither is really meant to work with each other. That means you might need to do things a little differently. Depending on how tech-savvy you are, the process may even be quite complex. If you are still keen to give it a shot, you can find a complete tutorial here.