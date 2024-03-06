White House Weighs In On Cookie Monster’s ‘Shrinkflation’ Post

BY TARA SUTER

The White House on Monday seized on Cookie Monster’s post complaining about “shrinkflation.”

“C is for consumers getting ripped off,” the official White House account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted in response to an earlier post by the “Sesame Street” character. “President Biden is calling on companies to put a stop to shrinkflation.”

On Monday, Cookie Monster’s account on X posted that “shrinkflation” was getting him down.

“Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller,” he wrote, with a sad emoji.

“Shrinkflation” refers to companies making their products smaller while keeping the same price.

The White House criticized “shrinkflation” last month in a video before the Super Bowl.

“Some companies are trying to pull a fast one by shrinking their products little by little and hoping you won’t notice,” Biden said in the video. “Give me a break. The American public is tired of being played for suckers. I’m calling on companies to put a stop to this.”

Cookie Monster’s post also prompted responses from Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chair of the Senate Banking Committee, and Bob Casey (D-Pa.).

“Me too, Cookie Monster,” Brown wrote on X. “Big corporations shrink the size of their products without shrinking their prices, all to pay for CEO bonuses. People in my state of Ohio are fed up — they should get all the cookie they pay for.”

Casey replied that he was “on it” in response to Cookie Monster.

Inflation reached a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June 2022, but it has since fallen to 3.1 percent as of January, per the Department of Labor’s consumer price index (CPI).