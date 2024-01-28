Which NFL Franchise Has the Sexiest Fans… According to Rival Fans?

Author: Fintan Costello

KEY FINDINGS

Miami Dolphins fans are officially the third sexiest fanbase in the NFL, earning 6.7% of the overall vote. The Dolphins also scored highly amongst male voters, earning a whopping 10.1% of their votes in total! When it comes to the most attractive fanbase in the league, nearly 1 in 5 respondents agreed – Dallas Cowboys have the sexiest fans in the NFL! Securing 19.8% of the overall votes, Cowboys fans outshone others, with Chicago Bears fans claiming second place. Arizona Cardinals fans secured fourth place with 5.6%, and the Green Bay Packers came fifth with 5.5% of the overall votes. The Baltimore Ravens secured sixth place with 4.9% of the votes, while the seventh place was tied between four teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, and New York Giants, each gathering 4.6% of the votes.

FURTHER FINDINGS

While both women and men ranked Cowboys fans as the sexiest supporters, they disagreed on the attractiveness of the fans of other NFL teams. Female football fans placed the Chicago Bears fans as the second sexiest in the league (6.7%), with Green Bay Packers fans closely following in third place (6.4%).

Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings fans placed at the bottom of the rankings, each gathering less than 2% of votes.

Top 10 Sexiest NFL Fans, According to Rival Female Fans

While both women and men ranked Cowboys fans as the sexiest supporters with an overwhelming majority of votes – 18.6% and 22.3%, respectively – they disagreed on the attractiveness of the fans of the other NFL teams.

Female football fans found Chicago Bears fans as the second sexiest in the league (6.7%) while Green Bay Packers fans followed closely behind in third place (6.4%).

Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins took fourth and fifth place, scoring 5.4 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively.

The top 10 was completed by New England Patriots in sixth place, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants in a shared seventh place, Pittsburgh Steelers in ninth place and Arizona Cardinals in tenth place.

Top 10 Sexiest NFL Fans, According to Rival Male Fans

Male football fans ranked the attractiveness of their rival supporters slightly differently from their female counterparts, with Miami Dolphins (10.1%) placing second and Los Angeles Rams (8.6%) third.

Arizona Cardinals placed fourth with 7.7 percent and Chicago Bears fifth with 7.1 percent of the votes.

Las Vegas Raiders (5.9%) took sixth place while the seventh place was shared between Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals (5.3%). The top 10 was completed by San Francisco 49ers.

Which NFL Franchises Have the Least Attractive Fans, According to Rivals

At the other end of the spectrum, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings fans placed at the bottom of the rankings, all gathering less than 2 percent of votes.

Seattle Seahawks (2.1%) took fourth place while fifth place was tied between Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans supporters (2.3%).

The top 10 was completed by New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.

