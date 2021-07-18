Which Are Healthier, White Or Brown Eggs?

Shell color can influence people’s choice of eggs, and some people believe that brown eggs are superior or healthier. However, there is no significant difference in nutrients between brown and white eggs.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) explains that the breed of the hen determines the color of its eggs. The USDA notes that chickens such as the Leghorn, White Rock, and Cornish lay white eggs. Rhode Island Red, New Hampshire, and Plymouth Rock chickens lay brown eggs. Araucana chickens, from South America, lay eggs that are blue or green. According to a 2015 review, several factors influence the extent of pigment in brown egg-laying hens: age and strain of the hen

how producers house the hens

if the hen has certain diseases such as infectious bronchitis

hen stress factors such as fear and being frequently disturbed, particularly when laying eggs

Are brown eggs healthier than white eggs? According to the USDA, nutrient levels are not significantly different in white and brown shell eggs. Some people claim that blue or green eggs from Araucana chickens contain less cholesterol than other eggs, but the USDA states that research hasn’t proven this claim. The size of an egg does affect its nutrition, regardless of its color. The USDA notes in its Certified Egg Facts that “jumbo” eggs contain 90 calories and 8 grams (g) of protein, while medium eggs contain 60 calories and 6 g of protein. Another factor that can affect the nutrition and health benefits of eggs is what the hens eat. For example, producers may enrich their chickens’ feed with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, or other nutrients. Additionally, a study suggested that eggs from free-range hens allowed to roam outside have a higher vitamin D content due to exposure to sunlight.

Which tastes better? No evidence suggests that either white or brown eggs taste better overall. One study suggested that brown eggs are heavier than white eggs and have more shell and albumen (egg white). The research also indicates that brown eggs may also have less yolk. Because of these factors, an individual might decide they have a personal preference for brown or white eggs. Do brown eggs cost more?

Brown eggs tend to cost more. The USDA says this is because the hens that lay brown eggs are larger and eat more food. This extra food cost is reflected in the price producers set for consumers.

Tips for choosing eggs

People should consider freshness and quality when choosing eggs in retail stores. The USDA advises people to consider the following points when buying eggs: only purchase eggs that the retailer is refrigerating

choose eggs with clean, uncracked shells

don’t buy out-of-date eggs

look for the USDA grade shield or mark for quality and size

choose the most useful and economical size for your purposes

refrigerate as soon as possible after purchase Egg grades In the United States, an inspection of eggs for wholesomeness is mandatory. However, grading for quality is voluntary. Companies choose to pay for the USDA to grade their eggs and authorize a grade shield on the carton. In the U.S., there are three consumer grades for eggs – AA, A, and B. However, retail stores seldom sell grade B eggs because manufacturers usually use them for making frozen, liquid, and dried egg products. According to the USDA, the quality of grade AA and grade A eggs is as follows: U.S. grade AA eggs: Thick and firm whites and yolks that are round and high and practically free from defects. Clean, unbroken shells. U.S. grade A eggs: Characteristics of grade AA eggs except that whites are “reasonably” firm. Grade A eggs are the type that stores sell most often. Other considerations There are additional factors that people may consider when choosing eggs. The following labels are in use, according to the USDA Certified Egg Facts: Organic: A term that the USDA strictly regulates. Certified organic eggs are from uncaged hens that are allowed free range of their houses and have access to outdoor space. Additionally, the hens consume an organic diet.

