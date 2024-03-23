What Was The Earliest Dip To Become Popular Long Before Chips Ever Came Into Existence?

What Was The Earliest Dip To Become Popular Long Before Chips Ever...

On March 23rd, it’s a National Day just for the chip and dip! National Chip And Dip Day celebrate a perfect combination loved by many across the country.

Chips and dip are the quick and easy party dish that also make for great parties. We enjoy them for just about any occasion. From watching the game to hunkering down for a big storm, chips and dips are the way to go. Just no double-dipping, please!

13th Century – People have been dipping their food for centuries. Hummus-like recipes date back to the 13th century.

17th Century – French Onion as a flavor emerged in the 17th century.

1815 – Sour cream was invented in the U.S. between 1815 – 1825.

1817 – The first recipe for potato chips is recorded.

1853 – The potato chip was first invented in 1853.

1910 – Mikesells’ Potato Chip Company, the oldest potato chip brand in America opens its doors.

1945 – Hummus, as part of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines for centuries, did not appear in the United States until after World War II.

1950s – Dips for chips first become popular in the 1950s serving as finger food.

1954 – The first flavored potato chips are cheese and onion and salt and vinegar.

1954 – French onion dip, made of sour cream and instant onion soup, was created by an unknown cook in Los Angeles in 1954.

1980 – Kettle-cooked Chips. These chips make an entrance but are thicker and harder than fried potato chips.

1980s – Dips with corn chips became popular in the US in the late 1980s when guacamole became a very popular dip choice.

1988 – Between 1988 and 1992 households in the US buying salsa increased from 16% to 36%. Sales of salsa overtook Ketchup sales in 1991 (in terms of dollar value).

2003 – Tortilla Chips and Salsa were designated as the Official State Snack of Texas in 2003.

2023 – Doritos was the leading U.S. tortilla chips brand with approximately 1.13 billion units sold. Tostitos was second with 376 million units in sales.

One of the earliest dips to become popular long before chips ever came into existence is the Greek tzatziki.

Guacamole, yet another iconic chip dip, was first made by the Aztecs.

Salsa originated with the Inca people. Salsa (a combination of chilies, tomatoes and other spices) can be traced to the Aztecs, Mayans and Incas.

Chips and Dip gained popularity in the US in the middle of the last century.

Americans dip over 11 million pounds of potato chips, 8 million pounds of tortilla chips, and 4 million pounds of pretzels during the Super Bowl!

You can serve dips with all types of chips from tortilla chips to vegetable chips and more.

In a recent poll, Americans in 45 states chose Doritos as their favorite chip. In the remaining five states, Cheetos prevailed as number one.

Americans eat potato chips at a rate of 1.85 billion pounds per year. Or 4 pounds per person.

It takes 10,000 pounds of potatoes to make 3,500 pounds of potato chips. In the United States, a pound of potatoes costs 100 times less than a pound of potato chips.

Pringles potato chips are made from potatoes that have been cut, cooked, mashed, and dehydrated.

Throughout the years, Lay’s has produced over 200 flavors with their first flavored chip being Barbeque followed by Sour Cream and Onion.

A whole avocado contains 200-300 calories and is a good source of vitamins A, C, E, and B vitamins, as well as fiber and potassium. Dip without the guilt!

​Clemson University’s Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition found that someone who double-dips three to six times transfers as many as 10,000 bacteria from their mouth to the dip still in the bowl.

Tostitos surveyed in 2013 revealed 46% of men admit to double-dipping compared to only 32% of women.

From that same study, 54% said they would stop eating the dip if they observed a partygoer double-dipping.

