What To Know About The Blue Zone Diet And Other Healthy Habits For Longevity

By Corrie Pelc — Fact checked by Harriet Pike, Ph.D. The question of how to live a long, healthy life is increasingly at the forefront of medical research. While centuries ago some may have turned to finding mythical immortality-granting items like the Holy Grail, scientists now say that achieving longevity may rely on eating the right foods, adopting healthy habits, and remaining socially active. Reaching your hundredth birthday means you become a member of a “special club” of centenarians. While researchers believe the number of centenarians was very low before 1900, today many more people are able to reach this ripe old age. As of 2021, there were an estimated 573,000 centenarians globally. The United Nations expects that number to jump rapidly, with a reported estimate of 3.7 million by 2050. What do centenarians do to help them reach triple-digit birthdays — what is their secret? Medical News Today spoke with six experts to find out what the “secret sauce” behind longevity is.

In 2016, National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner and his team published a study on what they found to be the secrets to longevity. Dubbed the Blue Zones, Buettner identified five specific areas of the world where people consistently live over 100 years of age. These areas are: “These are places where human beings have lived manifestly longest,” Buettner explained to Medical News Today. “They’ve achieved the health outcomes we want: long lives largely free of chronic disease. Since only 80% of how long we live is dictated by disease, these people’s lifestyles and environments offer us instructions and clues for how we can set up our lives to live longer.” Within these five areas, Buettner discovered there were nine common practices that people followed that might explain their slower aging process. Called the Power 9, they include: Loneliness, said Buettner, is a top risk factor for a shorter life, so preventing that as much as we can could help add years to our lives: “We know that lonely people are expected to live 8 fewer years than well-connected people and that health behaviors [are] measurably contagious. People in Blue Zones are in socially connected villages with strong social ties, which gives them a longevity edge from the very beginning.” “There’s no short-term fix [or] supplement for longevity,” he added. “Learn plant-based dishes that you like and cook at home. Curate a social circle of three to five healthy friends [who] will care about you on a bad day. Health behaviors are contagious, and friends tend to be long-term adventures.”

When looking to make diet changes to increase longevity, Richard said it is not just about extending life, but also about increasing its quality. She suggested: take inventory of what food you have on hand and what should be added or subtracted

reassess your sugary beverage intake

examine how much animal-derived meats and other foods you are eating and consider alternatives

cook more at home

take the time to shop for groceries rather than using a delivery system

plant herbs in pots or cartons on a window sill or small deck if you do not have a garden space to cultivate them

shop at the farmer’s market

experiment with “new to you” foods

brighten up dishes with herbs and spices

add more greens, beans, lentils, and vegetables into your daily diet

take time to celebrate food. “The emphasis is not on restriction or negative consequences, but leaning into true quality, consistency, and overall health with a pillar of foundational pure, wholesome factors,” Richard said. “Don’t forget to slow down with eating, with chewing, with making or creating a meal, with making time to stop and smell the flowers, [and] with making long-lasting meaningful changes,” she added.

The “power of positive thinking” is known to be beneficial to a person’s overall mental health. However, previous research shows that a positive attitude may even help a person live longer. A study published in August 2019 found that being optimistic was associated with a person living 11-15% longer and having a stronger likelihood of living to age 85 or older. Research published in October 2022 suggested that positive-thinking women in an ethnically diverse United States population lived an average of 4.4 years more than those who did not think positively. “Having a positive, optimistic outlook reduces our risk for developing chronic diseases and gives us a greater chance of living past 85,” Dr. Karen D. Sullivan, a board-certified neuropsychologist and owner of I CARE FOR YOUR BRAIN in Pinehurst, NC explained to MNT. “The mechanism behind these benefits is thought to be related to the protection optimism offers against the inflammatory damage of stress. Studies on negative emotions show a weakening effect on the immune system.” – Dr. Karen D. Sullivan Additionally, Dr. Karen Miller, a neuropsychologist, geropsychologist, and senior director of the Brain Wellness and Lifestyle Programs at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA, noted that inflammation caused by stress is one of the culprits leading to more rapid aging, more physical difficulties, and more cognitive difficulties. “So when we’re thinking positive and engaging in positive behaviors, such as […] meditation, yoga, participating in our own personal religious practices, getting out and walking, exercising, [or] enjoying the fresh air, all those things are bringing down our stress and bringing down our level of inflammation,” she continued. “If we’re under a lot of stress we’re going to have higher inflammation and higher inflammation actually can cause cellular damage to our bodies, particularly our brains,” Dr. Miller noted. In addition to staying positive and participating in activities that help lower stress, remaining socially active and connected to other humans has also been associated with living a long life.

A study published in September 2019 found women who had strong social relationships had a 10% longer life span and 41% better chance of living to age 85. And research published in May 2023 showed that frequent participation in social activity was significantly associated with prolonged overall survival in older adults. “We are social beings with a social brain — we are wired to be part of a group with needs for both contributing value and being valued,” Dr. Sullivan explained. “People who identify as lonely have a […] greater risk of dying early than those who feel satisfied with their social life. The chronic stress of loneliness weakens our immune systems, making us more susceptible to infectious diseases and chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular disease and cancer.” – Dr. Karen D. Sullivan When actively socializing, Dr. Miller said, we are engaging in cognitive stimulation that helps keep the brain engaged and healthy. “When we are involved with another person, there is that volley, that give and take,” she told MNT. “It’s like a tennis match — the ideas are going back and forth. And that type of cognitive stimulation actually inspires our brains to be more mentally agile, or like what we like to think of in neuropsychology as cognitive flexibility.” Plus, conversing and engaging with others helps you learn more information, think creatively, and stimulate problem-solving skills, resulting in what Dr. Miller referred to as a “whole-brain workout.” “That type of engagement, that social stimulation, is what I would call nature’s brain boot camp,” she added. “We’re literally engaging in boot camp for our brain where we’re socializing, which is very different than if I was isolated and I didn’t have that opportunity.”