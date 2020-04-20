What To Know About COVID-19 And Psoriasis

At present, it is unclear how COVID-19 may affect those with psoriasis, which is an immune-mediated condition. This mean the condition occurs as a result of abnormal immune system activity. Scientists are also unsure about how it may impact the treatment of these individuals.

Some treatments for psoriasis, which are immunosuppressive medications, may increase the risk of a COVID-19, or of severe illness due to the virus. However, the effects are still unknown.

How does COVID-19 affect people with psoriasis?

The details of how COVID-19 affects those with psoriasis remain unknown, but there is not yet evidence to suggest that it affects them differently than people without the condition. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF), if a person is not taking an immunosuppressive medication and is free from other underlying diseases, there may be “minimal additional risk” of them contracting SARS-CoV-2 relative to the rest of the population. However, as the virus is highly transmissible, spreads rapidly, and replicates rapidly, everyone is at risk. Even asymptomatic people can transmit the virus to others. The NPF note that people with severe psoriasis, such as those who are on immunosuppressive therapies or have other medical conditions, probably are at higher risk of infection.