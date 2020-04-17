What To Know About COVID-19 And Arthritis

The presence of other underlying conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, can further increase risk.

Furthermore, these people may take medications — such as corticosteroids and immunosuppressive drugs — that also affect immune function. This may increase their risk of contracting the virus.

Some research suggests that people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have an increased risk of infection because their immune system is impaired. This is typical in autoimmune conditions such as RA.

Regarding children with arthritis, the Arthritis Foundation suggests that factors such as arthritis type, disease activity, the involvement of organs, and the level to which their immune system is suppressed may all play a role in the risk of coronavirus infection.

According to the Arthritis Foundation , people with autoimmune or inflammatory arthritis with high disease activity generally have a higher risk of infections due to reduced immune function.

Is COVID-19 more dangerous for people with arthritis?

There is not yet enough evidence to confirm this, but it seems that people with autoimmune or inflammatory arthritis may be at higher risk of infection or severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that conditions or medications that weaken the immune system increase the risk of severe illness with COVID-19.

Experts suggest that the main concerns for those with autoimmune conditions who develop COVID-19 include secondary bacterial infections and other complications that may result from the initial viral infection.

In general, those who take immunosuppressive medications, such as biologics or corticosteroids, are at higher risk of a severe viral infection. People who take immunosuppressive medications and who develop flu-like symptoms should call their doctor immediately.

Healthcare professionals typically do not recommend immunosuppressive treatments in those with active infections, but the risk of disease flares is also worth consideration. A person can determine whether to discontinue, taper, or maintain their medication by consulting their doctor.

Those who take immunosuppressive drugs and who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 should discuss their options with their doctor. In some cases, the risk of arthritis flares may outweigh the potential benefits of stopping treatment.

In either case, it is important that people do not adjust their dosage or stop taking their medication without first seeking medical advice.