What To Know About COVID-19 And Arthritis

According to the Arthritis Foundation, people with autoimmune or inflammatory arthritis with high disease activity generally have a higher risk of infections due to reduced immune function.

Regarding children with arthritis, the Arthritis Foundation suggests that factors such as arthritis type, disease activity, the involvement of organs, and the level to which their immune system is suppressed may all play a role in the risk of coronavirus infection.

Some research suggests that people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have an increased risk of infection because their immune system is impaired. This is typical in autoimmune conditions such as RA.

Furthermore, these people may take medications — such as corticosteroids and immunosuppressive drugs — that also affect immune function. This may increase their risk of contracting the virus.

The presence of other underlying conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, can further increase risk.