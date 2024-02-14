What to Do When You Can’t Afford Your Housing Market (Video)

By – 13 Minute read

Okay, guys. You’ve probably noticed how crazy the real estate market has been lately. If you’re thinking about buying a home but you’re frustrated by prices and interest rates and wondering, How are people affording houses? you’re not alone.

Home prices went bonkers in 2021 and 2022, and while they’ve been coming down recently—rising interest rates have priced many buyers out of the market.

In February 2023, the median sales price for an existing home was $363,000.1 (By the way, an existing home is a house that’s been built and lived in before you buy it—not a brand-new one.)

High prices and interest rates really increase the pressure when you’re trying to save for a house. You might feel like you’ll never be able to afford a house unless you do something drastic.

It’s tempting to take advantage of “creative” financing (aka terrible home loan options) or spend more than you can afford just so you can get a home. That may be how some people are buying houses right now, but don’t do it! Buying a house you can’t actually afford puts you on the fast track to going broke.

Before diving headfirst into a financial disaster, know you have other options that won’t bust your budget. Here’s how to find a home you can afford.

Housing Market Affordability

So home prices have leveled off in 2023, but that doesn’t mean prices are below 2020 numbers. Take a look at what’s happened the last few years:

Year Median Existing Home Price February 2020 $270,1002 February 2021 $313,0003 February 2022 $363,7004 February 2023 $363,0005

You read that right—existing homes cost around $93,000 more than they did in 2020. No wonder so many people feel like they can’t afford a house!

And newly built homes are even more expensive. In fact, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) estimates new homes will cost around $425,800 in 2023. Out of 132.5 million American households, 96.5 million of them won’t be able to afford that median price.6 So even if we see a ton of new houses being built, 7 out of 10 households will have a tough time paying for one.

But here’s some good news: You don’t have to buy a crazy expensive home. Yes, the median home price is pretty high at $363,000, but that just means that half of homes sold below that price and half of homes sold above that price. You should be able to find a starter home well below the median price. Yes, it’s possible!

You can find a home you love and can afford—and I’m going to show you how to make that happen.

Defining Your Financial Boundaries

Before you look for homes, you have to know how much house you can really afford. That number should be based on your financial situation, not pressure caused by the rising prices in your housing market or what might be trending on social media.

If you can’t pay cash for your home, the next best option is getting the right mortgage loan. Follow these guidelines:

Choose a 15-year fixed-rate conventional loan—the cheapest, quickest type of mortgage to pay off.

Keep your monthly payment to no more than 25% of your take-home pay.

If you’re a first-time home buyer, put at least 5–10% down. If this isn’t your first rodeo, aim for 10%—but 20% or more is even better because you’ll avoid paying PMI!

Pay for closing costs and moving expenses with cash.

Steer clear of FHA and VA loans.

Want to see what you can afford? Try our mortgage calculator. And if you’re married, make sure you and your spouse are on the same page about what you want in a house.

Then be prepared: A lender will probably approve you for a much higher amount than you can afford. But just because you qualify for more money doesn’t mean you can afford to take it. Stick to the 25% rule, and you’ll be golden.

Once you know what affordability looks like for you, share your boundaries with your real estate agent. And don’t budge, guys! (Remember, they work for you.)

What to Do When You Can’t Afford the Housing Market

After you create your home-buying budget, you may find that you can’t afford your housing market. But don’t freak out just yet. Here are three options to help you afford a house:

Option 1: Save Longer

I’m gonna come right out and say it: If you don’t have the money, you shouldn’t buy a house. Period. If you risk buying a house when you’re not truly able to do so, you’re asking for trouble. But you can start saving.

Now, if you live in an expensive market, it’ll probably take longer to be financially ready to buy a home. Maybe you’re still paying off debt or saving a down payment. Maybe you live where your home-buying budget can’t support a mortgage just yet. That’s okay. It’s better to rent for a while and get in a good place with your money than have a house consume your whole world.

And there’s no shame in renting, guys. It helps you build up your savings—and patience. Plus, you get to call the landlord when something breaks instead of spending your hard-earned money to fix it.

If you want to buy a home in a pricey market, waiting may be your smartest move. In the meantime, keep saving. Your area may seem more affordable three years from now when you have a hefty down payment saved!

Option 2: Reset Your Expectations

Another option is to revisit your must-have list. A remodeled four-bedroom craftsman home on an acre lot might be out of your price range, so think about what you can change. A three-bedroom home, a half-acre lot or a ranch-style house that needs a little work could be a perfect fit for your budget.

And remember, your first home won’t be your forever home. It doesn’t need to have everything on your wish list because you’re probably going to move one day anyway.

Letting go of the idea of a luxury kitchen or gleaming hardwood floors might be tough, but it’s worth it to avoid getting in over your head financially. (It’s okay to have nice stuff, just don’t let your nice stuff have you.) Remember, you can always upgrade your home’s features down the road.

When you work with a real estate agent to get your expectations in line with what you can afford, you’d be surprised to find out you still have some great options!

Option 3: Broaden Your Search

If you’re anything like me, you may want to live close to the city—the excitement, the culture, the food. Or maybe you enjoy the peace and quiet of a suburban or country neighborhood. But broadening your search might change your mind about where you actually want to be.

While the differences between housing costs in cities and suburbs might flip-flop in an unusual market, home prices are usually more affordable outside the metro area.

And that’s worth moving for. In fact, recent data shows that 91% of suburban counties are seeing more inbound migration (people moving in) than outbound migration (people moving out). But in cities, it’s the opposite: 82% of cities have more people leaving than moving in. That trend is most noticeable in expensive places like San Francisco and New York.7

You may be stuck in a market where homeownership will always feel a little out of reach (I’m looking at you, Silicon Valley). But if you’re open to it, relocating can fast-track your home-buying dream.

Moving out of a housing market you can’t afford gives you a chance to get the most bang for your buck and save up for a down payment faster. And the good news is, you don’t have to go far—most people who move stay in the same state or general area.8 It might only take moving a few miles across the county line.

Option 4: Increase Your Income or Relocate

Okay, you lowered your expectations and broadened your search—and you still can’t find a house you can afford. What now? You might have to find a new job to increase your income or allow you to move to a different city with more affordable housing.

I know, getting a new job or moving to a new city can be scary, especially if you’re comfortable right where you are. But if buying a house is really important to you, you’ll have to face your fears and get uncomfortable.

Before you start your job search, figure out the minimum salary you’ll need to buy a house. Like I mentioned earlier, your monthly house payment (including principal, interest, insurance and HOA fees) should be no more than 25% of your take-home pay. So if your house payment is $2,000, your take-home pay should be about $8,000 a month or $96,000 a year.

Say you find a nice little starter house for $240,000. If you plug that price into our mortgage calculator, you’ll see that the monthly payment (including principal, interest, insurance and HOA fees) is $2,065 (with a 6% interest rate and a 20% down payment). That puts your payment pretty close to 25% of your take-home pay.

Why 25%? I recommend this percentage so you’re not house poor when most of your paycheck goes toward the mortgage.

Ask a real estate agent for advice about how to target your search to areas you can afford.

