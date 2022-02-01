The risk of being involved in a car accident is greater than you may think. A recent report reveals that 77% of drivers have at least one accident on their driving record. If you don’t know what to do after a car accident, this may be a good time to learn.

What you do after a crash could affect your ability to recover damages from the party whose negligence or reckless behavior caused the accident. For example, statements you make at the scene to police and bystanders about how the accident occurred or the extent of your injuries may be used against you to minimize or defeat your claim for damages.

Here is a brief look at car accidents and some of the things to do in case you find yourself involved in one. It may not prevent you from becoming the victim of another motorist’s poor judgment, but it could make the job of your personal injury attorney easier by preserving and protecting your right to seek compensation.

Common causes of car accidents

Most causes of motor vehicle collisions can be traced back to the behavior of one or more of the drivers. The best way to reduce the risk of being involved in a car accident is by being aware of the following common causes of them:

Distracted driving: Multitasking is a fallacy. You cannot focus your attention on driving while reading a text message or arguing with a passenger. Instead of focusing on a specific task, the brain toggles between multiple things, putting you at risk of causing an accident.

Driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol: Alcohol and drugs affect a driver’s judgment, concentration and ability to react. Many prescription medications contain warnings about driving after taking them.

Speeding and reckless driving: Driving above posted speed limits, tailgating, unsafe lane changes and other risky behaviors make it difficult for motorists to maintain control over their vehicles.

Failing to yield the right of way: Drivers cause accidents by failing to yield to turning vehicles or to pedestrians.

Driver fatigue: A tired, drowsy motorist lacks the ability to react to changing road and traffic conditions.

Drivers who fail to keep their vehicles in good repair increase the risk of a mechanical failure to brakes, steering and other critical systems and components causing a vehicle to crash.

What you should do after an accident

Keeping yourself and other occupants of your car safe should be your primary consideration after a car accident. The following steps help you to that while also preserving your rights against the party at fault in causing the crash:

Check yourself and other occupants of your vehicle for injuries before calling 911 to report the crash.

If you or a passenger have been injured, remain in the car until help arrives provided it is safe to do so. Moving around can make some injuries worse, so wait for emergency medical personnel to assist you.

If your injuries are minor, do not remain in the street. Move to the sidewalk or side of the road away from traffic to await the arrival of the police.

Do not move your vehicle or leave the scene until instructed to do so by the police.

Exchange contact information with the other drivers and get the name and contact information of any witnesses.

If possible, take photographs of the accident scene that include the position of the vehicles and any visible damage.

Unless taken by ambulance to a hospital, make arrangements to be examined by a physician as soon after the accident as possible even if you do not think you suffered serious injuries.

Contact a personal injury attorney who can help you to file a report of the accident with your auto insurance company and companies that issued other insurance policies covering the damages. The attorney will advise you about options for filing a claim for compensation against the party who caused the crash.