Isn’t this a question that all travelers, visitors, and future residents want to know? Florida Travel Blog decided to research the safest place in Florida. This much-debated question and two other often-asked questions were researched to find the answers.

We hear a lot about Florida on the national news front. We decided that many people would want to know Is Florida Safe?

Of course, if we are going to determine where is the safest place in Florida, we should also find out Where is the most dangerous city in Florida?

These three questions were our quest to get the most reliable answers. Sounds easy. Just a few hours digging into the latest statistics we could find, right? That’s where the problem started.

When we looked at dozens of websites and government statistics, we discovered that there were many subjective answers that were unreliable at best, and downright misleading in others. Our biggest focus was on violent crime.