What is Israel’s Iron Dome? Here’s how the missile defense system works

By Sam Meredith

The Iron Dome missile defense system, or “Kippat Barzel” in Hebrew, is widely regarded as one of the most important tools in Israel’s defensive arsenal. Designed to protect Israeli citizens from aerial attacks by launching guided missiles to intercept incoming rockets and other short-range threats, the mobile all-weather defense system has been fully operational since March 2011. Israel’s Defense Ministry says the system has been upgraded several times and “successfully prevented countless rockets from hitting Israeli communities.” The Iron Dome was developed in Israel by state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems with U.S. backing — and Washington continues to provide funding for it. Israel’s Defense Forces say the Iron Dome is a compilation of several features: the technology itself, the machinery used to intercept incoming rockets, the soldiers who operate the system and the commanders who supervise the network.

How does it work?

In practice, the Iron Dome uses radar to track incoming rockets and determines whether the missile’s trajectory threatens a protected area, such as a strategically important site or population center. Continue reading



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components





This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.