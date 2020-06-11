What Else For Florida But Thursday Afternoon Showers And Storms

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds to start, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon, with greatest coverage along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Look for a brisk ocean breeze along the east coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast and well inland.

Friday will bring some drier air, so we’ll see good sun until mid-afternoon. Then some showers and storms will pop up in spots. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature partly sunny skies in the morning, with mostly afternoon showers and storms around South Florida. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday morning. Then showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Monday’s forecast includes some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, the low in the central Atlantic that we’ve been watching is expected to dissipate on Thursday before reaching subtropical depression status.