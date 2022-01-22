What Do Studies Say About The Link Between Diabetes And Vitamin D Levels?

Written by Hannah Flynn — Fact checked by Hilary Guite, FFPH, MRCGP

Diabetes, both types 1 and 2, are potentially life threatening and certainly life changing conditions that affect people worldwide. Case numbers increased nearly fourfold between 1980 and 2014 according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with associated increases in mortality and disability caused by the disease. The majority of those cases are type 2 diabetes, caused by excess visceral fat, though the interactionTrusted Source between genetic susceptibility, environment, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle is complex. It is not uncommon for people to have a moderate body mass index (BMI) and type 2 diabetes, though they still respond to weight loss. Case numbers of type 1 diabetes are also growing. The reasons for this are not well understood, but some have compared the increase in type 1 diabetes cases to those of other autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Both are more common in the northern hemisphere, as is vitamin D deficiency. In fact, estimates suggest that as many as 40% of Europeans are vitamin D deficient, and 13% may be severely so — and the situation is worse still for individuals with dark skin. It is also difficult to ascertain how many people are deficient, as debate rages over the definition of deficiency. Dr. Victoria Salem, a consultant endocrinologist and clinical scientist based at Imperial College London, told Medical News Today in an interview: “We know that type 1 diabetes is much more prevalent in the northern hemisphere and that’s usually put down to the fact that we get less sunlight and therefore have less vitamin D levels. That’s true also for multiple sclerosis. But it’s essential that that’s an association.” While it is just an association, the links do not stop there. “[There is] quite good data showing that vitamin D deficiency, frank deficiencies — so children who’ve got rickets — are much more likely later in life to develop type 1 diabetes. But equally, people who are given a high dose of vitamin D […] are also less likely to get type 1 later on,” she explained. Of course, suggesting vitamin D, or lack of it, is responsible for disease or susceptibility to it, is rife with controversy. Particularly with the heavily racialized discussion over the role of vitamin D deficiency in susceptibility to COVID-19. The controversy over the role of vitamin D in diabetes is most likely due to poorly designed trials that have failed to adequately measure the impact of vitamin D supplementation on groups that can be generalized, a recent update in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition argued.

Vitamin D and the pancreas Type 2 diabetes is typically diagnosed when high blood glucose levels are detected. This is ultimately caused by low insulin sensitivity in the tissues which makes it hard for the body to take glucose out of the blood. To compensate for this lack of sensitivity, the body creates a larger amount of insulin until eventually the beta cells in the pancreas give up, and the affected individual cannot produce enough insulin to transport glucose into their cells, resulting in high blood sugar. It is often at this point that people receive the diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. Dr. James Brown from Aston Research Centre for Healthy Ageing, Aston University in Birmingham, United Kingdom, studies type 2 diabetes and metabolism and explained the theory to MNT in an interview: “If you look at the basic biology of vitamin D and what happens in diabetes, there is evidence that vitamin D improves what we call insulin sensitivity, which is a key part of type 2 diabetes. And also evidence that vitamin D increases insulin secretion, and those two things are what effectively go wrong in type 2 diabetes as you become insulin resistant and your insulin doesn’t work as well […] So there is, if you like, a theoretical basis for these studies being done.” Dr. James Brown

Early intervention could be the key

This theory has led to studies that hoped to determine if vitamin D could prevent or even treat type 2 diabetes. The largest of those studies in recent years was the D2D study. This National Institutes of Health-funded study was the first large-scale randomized control trial of its kind and sought to determine if vitamin D supplementation would help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes among people with prediabetes, a condition where blood glucose is already slightly elevated. Researchers followed 2,423 participants for 2.5 years, with half assigned to take 4,000 IU — 100 micrograms (mcg) — of vitamin D supplementation a day, while half took no supplement. At the end of the trial, results in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that those who had taken vitamin D supplementation had a higher level of vitamin D in their blood. Though they were 12% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes during the study, this was not found to be significantly different to the group who received no supplementation. Dr. Salem said she thought the study was “underpowered”, but did show an important trend. She explained: “When they did sub-analyses, they showed that the people who weren’t vitamin D deficient, who were made replete, or the people who were very good at taking their vitamin D, were significantly less likely to convert to type 2 diabetes. So that was really the best study that was prospective. And showed that if you replace vitamin D early on in the progression that you can reduce the risk of developing it.” – Dr. Victoria Salem A couple of months later, results from a smaller randomized placebo control trial were published in the European Journal of Endocrinology, showing the impact of a supplement of 5,000 IU (125 mcg) of vitamin D on 48 patients at risk of type 2 diabetes compared to a group of 48 patients who took a placebo. Researchers looked at insulin sensitivity and secretion and found that vitamin D supplementation improved both sensitivity and beta cell function. These results lead to the question: What is behind the link between vitamin D and diabetes? Dr. Salem explained: “There are lots of studies of in vitro data that suggests that vitamin D is good for beta cells and that vitamin D is also good generally in terms of modulating inflammation. And we know that type 2 diabetes is associated with metabolic syndrome, and that’s generally a sort of hyper-inflammatory state. The mechanism remains unclear and is likely to be multifactorial.” Dr. Brown concurred that the disease is multifactorial and stated that it is unlikely that vitamin D alone will prevent it. “If you’re a typical, overweight, or obese, middle-aged male, taking a vitamin D tablet is unlikely to have a significant or marked impact on your risk of getting type two diabetes. But it’s possible that if it’s taken alongside a healthy diet, or if you have a diet that’s rich in vitamin D naturally, that might alongside a healthy lifestyle, have an impact.” – Dr. James Brown

Identifying at-risk children for interventions